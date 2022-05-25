Zach Bryan Says He’s Recording a Live Album at Red Rocks

Zach Bryan just released his stunning 34-song debut album “American Heartbreak,” and he’s already looking to make another one. A live album, to be exact, from the beautiful and acoustically superior Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

A fan on Twitter asked for a live album at Red Rocks, and Zach Bryan delivered; he responded directly, “We are doing a live album at Red Rocks!” Exciting news for everyone not able to attend the show in Colorado. Additionally, the live album will come at the very end of his tour; a nice way to round everything out for probably the last tour Zach Bryan ever goes on.

We are doing a live album at Red Rocks! https://t.co/354MJ6FjoM — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 24, 2022

Yeah, you heard that right. Recently on Twitter, the country music star announced the news that he’s going on his American Heartbreak Tour to support the new album. But, he also shared that it’s the “Last tour I’ll probably ever go on.” We’re not quite sure why that is, as he hasn’t shared any more information on that statement. But, we do know the tour is going to be long, and he’ll be supporting big-name acts like Willie Nelson and Luke Combs while on tour.

He’ll be making 47 stops from late May until he hits Red Rocks in early November. Then, he’ll be recording the live album. Makes me wonder, is Zach Bryan going to be a one-album-and-done kind of guy? Or will he continue to make music after this massive debut? We’ll have to wait and see what he does next. In the meantime, we can catch him live and just enjoy the music while we have it.

The thing about Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak Tour, is it’s more of an extension of his American Run Tour, which he announced in March. It was due to kick off in April, and extend into September. Now, with the album out, he’s simply added to it, continuing until November 3. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can check out Zach Bryan’s website for more info. For a complete list of tour dates and venues, we’ve got you covered.

Zach Bryan’s Red Rocks live album is surely going to break records, just like “American Heartbreak” has. Bryan’s debut album has broken records at Spotify and Apple Music for being the most-streamed country album in a single day in 2022. In total, he’s reached over 2 billion streams on his 34-song album. Talk about living up to the hype; he teased us with this album for so long that when it came out, we all put it on repeat, no question. Future and current musical artists, take a page from Zach Bryan’s book: that’s how you anticipate an album.