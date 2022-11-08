Zach Bryan Says All Proceeds From Veterans Day Show Will Go to Vets With PTSD & Their Families

Zach Bryan has shown himself to be one of the most generous and down-to-earth artists in the country music world. In recent weeks, he offered to pay for a fan’s rental car after they hit a deer on the way to his show at Red Rocks. Before that, a fan pointed out how insanely expensive merch was at his show. As a result, Bryan vowed to lower the prices to make things more affordable to his fans. However, fans may not mind paying a little extra at the merch booth at his Veterans Day show.

On November 11, Zach Bryan will play Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, California. A couple of weeks ago, he revealed that all of the proceeds from that show will go to veterans who need it. On October 28, Zach took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“With no ego attached: every single cent made by the band and me through ticket sales and every single sent made by me on merchandise on November 11th at Petco Park will be split evenly and given to PTSD victims and their families. I can’t wait to see you guys there,” he said in the tweet.

Currently, all tickets to Zach Bryan’s Veterans Day show are sold out. However, there are some “resale” tickets on the market that come with a hefty markup.

Zach Bryan Served in the U.S. Navy

Before Zach Bryan was the force in country music that he is today, he was in the Navy. In fact, Zach self-released his first two albums while still enlisted. He had already caught the ears of the internet with a handful of killer covers and original songs he posted to social media. Then, in 2019, he and his pals recorded his debut release DeAnn while on leave. A year later, he released Elizabeth.

That chapter of his life came to a close in October of 2021. He took to Instagram to share photos of his time in the service and to discuss his honorable discharge. “I joined the Navy as a 17-year-old kid,” he said. “It was all I lived, slept, and ate for eight years. It’s been all I knew since I was basically a snot-nosed child.”

Zach Bryan went on to say that his time in the Navy made him the man he is today. “I ran with some big dogs, saw a few fights, outdrank the best of them, but more importantly, got to serve alongside some of the best men and women I was ever blessed enough to meet.”

Since leaving the Navy, Zach Bryan’s star has risen quickly and steadily. Now, he’s using his star power to give back to some of his fellow veterans who need it most.