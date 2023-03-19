Zach Bryan Says He Was Booted From 4 Turnpike Troubadours Shows ‘Before I Was 17’

Although he is now known throughout the country music world, Zach Bryan admits had some wild moments before getting his music career off the ground. That includes getting kicked out of multiple Turnpike Troubadours shows before he was even 17 years old.

On Friday (March 17th), Bryan revealed the fact that he was booted from four turnpike shows while responding to someone on Twitter who wrote, “I paid $20 bucks to see turnpike at the dog before y’all knew who they were.”

Zach Bryan replied to the comment with some humor. “lmao I got kicked out of 4 turnpike shows before I was 17, not a brag, just Oklahoman.”

lmao I got kicked out of 4 turnpike shows before I was 17, not a brag, just Oklahoman https://t.co/l8RGYrKzVu — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) March 18, 2023

After Zach Bryan shared that interesting story, Twitter users revealed their own stories about getting kicked out of other shows. “I got kicked out of a Brantley Gilbert concert in my home state Wisconsin at Oktoberfest,” one person shared. They also noted the reason they were kicked out was due to partying too hard.

Another Twitter user shared, “I saw a full-grown adult get kicked out of an Iron and Wine show, which was particularly impressive to me.”

Meanwhile, Zach Bryan may cross paths with Turnpike Troubadours during the inaugural Fairwell Festival at the end of July. Willie Nelson is also set to perform at the same event as well. All three acts will reportedly be headlining the festival.

Zach Bryan Reveals The Story Behind His ‘Accidental’ Country Music Success

Last spring, Zach Bryan opened up about how he accidentally stumbled upon his country music success. He said it all started while in the military. CMT reports that during the time, he released the video for his single Heading South which was shot by his phone in the 95-degree outside of his Navy Barracks in Washington State.

While he noted that his music success happened by chance, Zach Bryan noted that he wasn’t trying to even build his career. He also said the reaction to his music wasn’t what he was expected. “Everyone went kind of crazy for them,” Bryan said about his music. “So I’m like the luckiest guy in the world.”

Bryan also said that he doesn’t really deserve any of his music’s success. However, he does admit it has been an absolute blast for him. He said about his fans, “And I would catch them up by saying, ‘Hey, I’m just a 26-year-old. I’m just a guy like everyone else, trying my best to get through life.’ And if people wanted to join, they can. If they don’t, that’s okay too.”

Zach Bryan went on to add that while he’s a great signer, he wanted to be a writer. “I’m writing every morning when I wake up. Every night when I go to sleep, I write because it’s just like how I deal with life. Just like people watch sports, just like people go golf, it’s just something that comes naturally to me.”