Zach Bryan Scores First No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

Zach Bryan‘s steadily been climbing charts with his hit single, “Something in the Orange,” but the fan-favorite song has now reached new heights, officially becoming the artist’s first No. 1 to completely top Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

According to Billboard, “Something in the Orange” finally achieved No. 1 after spending 40 weeks on the chart. The tune rose from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking for February 4th.

Zach Bryan’s latest Billboard achievement is also impressive as the outlet states it has tied for the fourth-steadiest climb to the top in the history of the chart which was initially established in 2009. “Something in the Orange” is currently tied for 40 straight weeks on the chart alongside Bastille’s 2014 smash radio hit, “Pompeii.”

Another Zach Bryan song to appear on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart is his 2020 release “Heading South.” While it featured on the chart following its release date, it peaked at 27 in March of 2021.

“Something in the Orange,” however, appears to be one of Zach Bryan’s greatest successes with Billboard, and likely won’t give up its top slot any time soon.

Statistically, the artist, and this song specifically, has absolutely dominated streaming and radio just within the last week. During the week of January 20-26, Zach Bryan’s current hit accumulated more than 17 million streams, 4.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 4,000 downloads sold.

Zach Bryan Shows Fans Major Love Following Newest Release, ‘Dawns’

As “Something in the Orange” continues to dominate Billboard charts, Zach Bryan’s newest release, “Dawns,” is also earning major recognition. Written by the 26-year-old artist and Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers, the singer showed fans major love for the song’s support.

Taking to Twitter following its release, Zach Bryan says that the new heartbreak tune doesn’t even remotely reflect country music sounds or values. Instead, he called the project “sick,” stating that he needed to release it. Maggie Rogers joined Zach Bryan on the new track.

After seeing initially positive responses to the song’s release, which dropped just days ago, Zach Bryan took to Twitter again where he thanked fans for allowing him to experiment with different sounds, themes, and vocal variations. He wrote, “Thanks for continually letting me become more creative and more myself. We’ve all been on this journey for like four years – including myself – and I’d like to make songs forever.”

He then meaningfully concluded the post, “You guys not only give me faith but you’ve given me a chance.”

Although we haven’t even officially made it through the first month of 2023 yet, Zach Bryan has tons of plans for new music in the new year. It will be interesting to see what he puts out next following the dynamic release of his new single, “Dawns.”