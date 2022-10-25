Zach Bryan Shows Love to First Responders in Heartfelt Message

Zach Bryan served the United States Navy for eight years. He was honorably discharged in 2021. He spent most of his days serving writing songs. Bryan still spends most of his days writing songs. He teases a new one almost every day. The man has love for first responders and their work, too. He tweeted his love for the work on Monday.

also taking a second to thank firefighters, police men and women and EMT’s — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) October 24, 2022

“also taking a second to thank firefighters, police men and women and EMT’s,” he said via Twitter.

The 26-year-old Oklahoma native is on a roll. “Something in the Orange” just went to country radio, and it’s already catching on with the mainstream. But he isn’t worried about all of that. He never did this for the mainstream. Zach Bryan is perfectly content with his organic audience that he built on his own. The label support doesn’t hurt, but they’re having to shift their vision to fit what his audience craves. And that is for one of the most prolific songwriters of the millennium to keep pumping out new material.

Zach Bryan is unconventional. He release the sprawling American Heartbreak in May. The epic album contains 34 tracks. He just celebrated the record being certified gold by the RIAA. And “Something in the Orange” was certified platinum. That was before the track went to country radio. Sky’s the limit for what that track can do now that it has a wider audience.

He apparently moved to Philadelphia recently. And he’s hyped about his “hometown” Philadelphia Phillies.

After American Heartbreak, he dropped a nine-song EP in June. Summertime Blues is just an extension of his proliferation. He already says a new album is in the works. It’s been five months since American Heartbreak. Take a breath, Zach.

Zach Bryan is Ready for a Sold Out Show at Red Rocks

Zach Bryan has been on the road for much of 2022. He’s slowly reaching the end of his run. It’s been a memorable year for the singer, and he’s about to play his biggest show yet.

He has a sold-out date at the most legendary venue in the United States in November. Zach Bryan plays Red Rocks on November 3. But first, he’s heading to Seattle for a show at WAMU Theater at Century Link Theater Events Center on October 25. He’s also on the bill for Greenville Country Music Fest in South Carolina on November 5. He wraps his year at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11.

He’s already looking ahead to 2023. Zach Bryan returns to Windy City Smokeout in Chicago next summer. He’ll certainly be filling in his 2023 schedule soon. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.