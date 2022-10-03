Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange’ Heading to Mainstream Country Radio

Zach Bryan found a huge audience organically. And arguably his biggest breakthrough moment was with “Something in the Orange.” The track predates his two hour, 34 song opus American Heartbreak which was released in May. The song has rolled up more than 104 million streams on Spotify. Now, it’s going to reach a wider audience. The song went to mainstream country radio on Monday.

He included it and “From Austin” on American Heartbreak. But Zach Bryan has moved well beyond the tracks that first turned heads. Just a month after he released the album, he released a nine-track EP titled Summertime Blues. He teases new music every day. He’s one of the most prolific songwriters of a generation. He already has a new album on the way. It’ll be his third release within a 12-month span. He’s aiming for February of 2023. One of the tracks that he teased via social media, “Deep Satin,” will be on the release.

American Heartbreak and Summertime Blues were distributed by Warner Brothers, and that’s who’ll be doing the promotion for “Something in the Orange.”

The timing is interesting, as Zach Bryan recently boldly declared that “mainstream is where artists go to die.”

“I haven’t forgot that and I hope you all know that,” he added.

Zach Bryan does things the way that he wants. Jason Isbell and Tyler Childers are among artists that heavily influenced the Oklahoman. After Childers’s most recent release, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, many fans expressed disappointment in the new sound. But Zach Bryan spoke up about how much he appreciated what Childers did.

“An artist is allowed to be an artist no matter what people perceive. If it was beautiful to Childers, it will be beautiful to the people who understand and love him,” he said.

Zach Bryan is On the Road Through November

The venues keep getting bigger for Zach Bryan. He even hit Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer with Luke Combs.

Next up is a trip to Austin for a show at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on October 5. Then he’s at Austin City Limits on October 7. He heads to Los Angeles for a show at The Wiltern Theatre on October 18. He remains out West until he heads to Red Rocks for a sold-out show on November 3. That’s right. He sold out Red Rocks then the single went to country radio.

He’s at Greenville Country Music Fest in South Carolina on November 5. And he’ll wrap up his year at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 11. Zach Bryan regularly adds new dates to his schedule, but this is likely it for the year. It’s been a busy year, and it sounds like it’s time to head to the studio.

Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.