Zach Bryan Takes Grammy Loss to Willie Nelson Like an Absolute Champ

Country Music crooner Zach Bryan may not have won a Grammy he coveted, but he realizes that he lost to a living legend. Bryan was up for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit, “Something in the Orange”. However, the award went to Willie Nelson for his interpretation of Billy Joe Shaver’s classic “Live Forever”. It was Nelson’s 11th Grammy to date.

Of course, there’s no shame in losing to the best, and Zach Bryan had no problem owning it. He took to Twitter to lament his loss. “[My] grandpa used to talk about Willie for hours,” he wrote. “Never been such a pleasure to lose to someone!”

Fans of Bryan loved the musician’s humility. “Truth: Losing a grammy to Willie Nelson is better than winning a grammy,” one fan wrote before adding #legendary. “Trophies collect dust, your music means so much more to us good ole boys,” another fan replied, “Keep it up man,” he added.

Zach Bryan seemed to be bracing for the loss

It seems that Zach Bryan was braced to take the L since he was going up against the prolific Nelson. In an earlier Tweet, he waxed poetic about the prospect of losing the big award. “Regardless if I win a Grammy or not,” he wrote, “just know that I feel incredibly blessed and loved to even get to be a musician, and to get to play for such great people is an honor every day.”

Other than Zach Bryan, the 89-year-old singer-songwriter also beat out several other young guns for the Grammy. Kelsea Ballerini’s “Heartfirst,” Miranda Lambert’s “In His Arms” and Maren Morris’ “Circles Around This Town” were also nominated in the category.

Of course, Willie Nelson achieved much of his commercial success several decades ago. However, he has recently gained considerable critical acclaim. He continues to record prodigious amounts, having released more than a dozen albums in the past decade alone, and still tours regularly. This latest win at the 2023 Grammys adds to an already impressive collection, with previous wins in 2021, 2020, and 2018 as well as a nomination in 2020.

Even though Nelson has had staggering successes over his 8-decade-long career, 2023 is shaping up to be special. Last month, a docuseries about his life called Willie Nelson and Family debuted at Sundance. He is also been nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Bryan recently called out Ticketmaster

Meanwhile, Zach Bryan, who rarely ever participates in interviews, has been a successful social media influencer since gaining fame. On his platforms recently he made an announcement that for future tours he wouldn’t be going with Ticketmaster to distribute tickets- which means he is actively trying to think of another approach for ticket distribution.

He became the most renowned artist to openly oppose Ticketmaster since Pearl Jam in the ’90s; after finding difficulty with other methods of promoting tours, that band eventually signed contracts with the ticketing service which met their standards.