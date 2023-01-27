Zach Bryan Teams Up with Maggie Rogers to Release His Best Single (Until His Next One)

2022 was a banner year for Zach Bryan. He released his massively successful label debut, American Heartbreak in May, followed that up with Summertime Blues in July, and wrapped the year with All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster. In short, he released a ton of new music last year. It looks like we’re going to get more of the same from the Oklahoma native in 2023. January isn’t over yet, and Zach is already back with new music.

“Dawns” hit streaming platforms this morning. Additionally, Zach released a music video for the new track. The song looks at a breakup from both sides with both people realizing that life is too short to stay in a failing relationship no matter how much it hurts to leave. It’s full of the kind of hope-tinged pain that Bryan’s fans are used to.

Zach Bryan teamed up with Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers for the new single. The pair co-wrote “Dawns” and share vocal duties on the track. While collaborations aren’t a new thing for Bryan, this one sees him stepping slightly outside of his normal stylistic range. However, the overwhelmingly positive comments under the video and the steadily-climbing streaming numbers prove that his fans love what they’re hearing.

Bryan’s fingerprints are all over the songwriting in the new song. However, its indie rock-leaning arrangement makes it stand out among other entries in his catalog. Zach took to Twitter to talk about “Dawns” candidly before the “that ain’t country” crowd could level their criticisms at the song.

In one tweet, Zach Bryan said that he doesn’t consider the new single “even remotely country.” Instead, he “thought it was sick” and wanted to record it. In another tweet, he added, “The Killers and Springsteen are my heroes and I thought the words were neat so I was like ‘I’m gonna release this.’”

Fans met both of those posts with positive comments. In response, Zach Bryan shared his gratitude with a third tweet. “Thanks for continually letting me become more creative and more myself,” he wrote. “We’ve all been on this journey for like four years – including myself – and I’d like to make songs forever. You guys not only give me faith but you’ve given me a chance.”

As Zach Bryan pointed out, he’s still in the early stages of his career. He has a lifetime of music-making ahead of him. It has to be a relief to know that his fans will be behind him as he evolves as an artist in the coming years. As a listener, it’s always interesting to see where an artist will take their sound next if they have the freedom to do so.