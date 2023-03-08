Zach Bryan, The Lumineers to Headline Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming back to Franklin, Tennessee for the ninth year. Every year, the festival brings a lineup containing some of the best artists in the nation to the Tennessee town. More than just music, Pilgrimage brings artisans, chefs, breweries, and more together to provide a full experience for festivalgoers from all over.
This year will be no different. Earlier today, Pilgrimage Festival organizers announced the 2023 lineup. Along with social media posts, the lineup appeared on The Nashville Sign at the corner of Broadway and West End. Additionally, WSMV livestreamed the announcement this morning, according to The Music Universe.
Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place on September 23rd and 24th at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Tickets and passes go on sale tomorrow (3/9) at 10 AM on the festival’s website. Options include one-day and two-day general admission passes and one-day and two-day VIP passes.
Pilgrimage Festival Lineup
The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline Saturday’s lineup. Zach Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will close the festival on Sunday.
Saturday, September 23rd
- The Lumineers
- The Black Crowes
- The Head & The Heart
- Yola
- Better Than Ezra
- James Ray
- Hailey Whitters
- Boy Named Banjo
- Peter One
- Butch Walker
- The Watson Twins
- Bones Owens
- Tash Neal & MJT
- People on the Porch
- Michael Rix
Sunday, September 24th
- Zach Bryan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Ashley McBryde
- Margo Price
- Luke Grimes
- Ian Munsick
- The War & Treaty
- Patrick Droney
- Charlie Worsham
- Madeline Edwards
- Tigirlily Gold
- Tommy Prine
- Owensboro Bluegrass Band
- Troubadour Blue
- Down Home Church
Pilgrimage Festival Offers More Than Music
The Pilgrimage Festival boasts a great lineup this year. However, that’s only the beginning. There’s plenty more to see.
For instance, there’s the Americana Music Triangle Experience. Pilgrimage organizers have brought together representatives from three of the South’s more historic musical cities. They’ll tell stories and educate festivalgoers on the rich history of American music.
The Makers Village will host a wide range of Southern artists. Jewelers, tinkerers, craftsmen, and more will have their items up for sale. According to the Pilgrimage Festival website, “The Makers Village allows the festivalgoer to slow down and enjoy an authentic taste of Southern culture.”
There will also be plenty to eat. The festival will host Farm to Turntable, a gathering of some of the best food trucks in Nashville and Franklin. Additionally, Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program brings more than 40 local and regional restaurants to The Farm. They’ll offer “everything from oyster po’ boys, wood-fired pizza, and Thai rice bowls to specialty coffees, juice bars, and smoothie counters.”
There will also be a craft beer hall and a stage just for the little ones. Truly, this festival is offering a little something for everyone with a dash of Southern hospitality.