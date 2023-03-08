Zach Bryan, The Lumineers to Headline Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2023

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming back to Franklin, Tennessee for the ninth year. Every year, the festival brings a lineup containing some of the best artists in the nation to the Tennessee town. More than just music, Pilgrimage brings artisans, chefs, breweries, and more together to provide a full experience for festivalgoers from all over.

This year will be no different. Earlier today, Pilgrimage Festival organizers announced the 2023 lineup. Along with social media posts, the lineup appeared on The Nashville Sign at the corner of Broadway and West End. Additionally, WSMV livestreamed the announcement this morning, according to The Music Universe.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place on September 23rd and 24th at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Tickets and passes go on sale tomorrow (3/9) at 10 AM on the festival’s website. Options include one-day and two-day general admission passes and one-day and two-day VIP passes.

Pilgrimage Festival Lineup

The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline Saturday’s lineup. Zach Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will close the festival on Sunday.

Saturday, September 23rd

The Lumineers

The Black Crowes

The Head & The Heart

Yola

Better Than Ezra

James Ray

Hailey Whitters

Boy Named Banjo

Peter One

Butch Walker

The Watson Twins

Bones Owens

Tash Neal & MJT

People on the Porch

Michael Rix

Sunday, September 24th

Zach Bryan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Ashley McBryde

Margo Price

Luke Grimes

Ian Munsick

The War & Treaty

Patrick Droney

Charlie Worsham

Madeline Edwards

Tigirlily Gold

Tommy Prine

Owensboro Bluegrass Band

Troubadour Blue

Down Home Church

Pilgrimage Festival Offers More Than Music

The Pilgrimage Festival boasts a great lineup this year. However, that’s only the beginning. There’s plenty more to see.

For instance, there’s the Americana Music Triangle Experience. Pilgrimage organizers have brought together representatives from three of the South’s more historic musical cities. They’ll tell stories and educate festivalgoers on the rich history of American music.

The Makers Village will host a wide range of Southern artists. Jewelers, tinkerers, craftsmen, and more will have their items up for sale. According to the Pilgrimage Festival website, “The Makers Village allows the festivalgoer to slow down and enjoy an authentic taste of Southern culture.”

There will also be plenty to eat. The festival will host Farm to Turntable, a gathering of some of the best food trucks in Nashville and Franklin. Additionally, Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program brings more than 40 local and regional restaurants to The Farm. They’ll offer “everything from oyster po’ boys, wood-fired pizza, and Thai rice bowls to specialty coffees, juice bars, and smoothie counters.”

There will also be a craft beer hall and a stage just for the little ones. Truly, this festival is offering a little something for everyone with a dash of Southern hospitality.