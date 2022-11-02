Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers to Headline Two Step Inn Festival in Texas in 2023

Big plans are on the horizon for two of Americana’s favorite musicians next year. This upcoming spring, Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan will play the inaugural Two Step Inn Festival in Georgetown, TX, at the San Gabriel Park on April 15th and 16th.

Georgetown is the northernmost suburb of Austin. C3, an Austin-based company, is promoting the festival.

Both Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers are headlining Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In addition, other names from the alt-country world, such as Charles Wesley Godwin, Kaitlin Butts, Paul Cauthen, and Austin’s Kathryn Legendre, are set to perform.

While it’s mostly a festival centered on independent acts, it doesn’t mean attendees won’t get a taste of the mainstream. Big Music City names such as Midland, Niko Moon, Priscilla Block, and Elvie Shane are all set to play. However, unlike many festivals in the US, artists who aren’t backed by popular radio will have headlining spots.

Two Step Inn also has plenty of legends in the country music world on the ticket as well, including iconic county music greats such as Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd, and Pam Tillis.

In addition, Charlie Robison is confirmed to play. Robinson recently started to come out of retirement and book shows. The great Mavis Staples will also attend.

Independent, mainstream, R&B artists set to perform at upcoming Two Step Inn Festival

To keep things fun, there are a couple of oddballs in the lineup. For instance, R&B artist T-Pain will share the stage with classic country acts like Tritt and Tracy Byrd.

Two Step Inn will take place on three stages for two days. Presale tickets start on Friday, November 4th at 10 am Central at twostepinn.com. General on-sale begins at noon the same day.

In addition, there are multiple ticketing options available, including single-day passes, two-day “Giddy Up” general admission passes, two-day “Saddle Up” VIP passes, and “Big Hoss” platinum passes.

Premium packages will also be available. These include a closer view of the stage, a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase, and access to air-conditioned restrooms. You can find additional information on payment plans and ticketing options at the Two Step Inn Festival’s official website.

As for Tyler Childers, it’s only up from here. His new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? debuted at the highest mark for Childers on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Dropped on September 30th, the album sold an estimated 27,000 total units in combined physical sales, downloads, and streaming equivalents, with about 16,000 in pure physical sales and roughly 11,000 in streaming. However, Take My Hounds to Heaven comes in with 5,000 fewer units sold than the 32,000 albums from Country Squire during its first week.