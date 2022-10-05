Zach Bryan’s Dad Joins Him on Stage Sing to Belt ‘Revival’: VIDEO

Zach Bryan has always been close to his dad. At a recent show, he invited his old man on stage to join him for a song. Check out a fan shot clip of the duo performing “Revival” below.

“old man popped up last night. thank you guys for letting me always express myself and become the man I think I might have been born to be. I have nothing but love in my heart nowadays,” Zach Bryan captioned the video.

“Revival” is from the 2020 album Elisabeth. That record also includes “Heading South,” which is the track that first went viral for Zach Bryan and led him down the path he’s on today. It didn’t take him long to become one of the most prolific songwriters on the planet. This year’s American Heartbreak stretches over two hours long and contains 34 tracks. As if that weren’t enough, he released his Summertime Blues EP a month later, adding nine more tracks to the catalog. And now, he’s teasing more new music.

Despite the breakneck pace at which he releases albums, he continues to tease unreleased material online. One fan recently asked when a track titled “Deep Satin” would get the studio treatment. He replied by saying, “next album brother! around February!”

So it seems he’ll have at least three albums drop within one calendar year. He later added that “Deep Satin” will be a single, so it will likely arrive before February. He released several of the American Heartbreak tracks as singles in the months leading up to the full album. With about five months until February, expect those to begin coming any day now.

Zach Bryan on the Road in 2022

Zach Bryan has been on the road for most of 2022. He’s even seen some stadiums along the way. He opened for Luke Combs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer. While he has been critical of the “mainstream,” one of his tracks, “Something in the Orange” has landed at country radio. It will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming weeks.

The next stop for Zach Bryan is on Wednesday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Tex. He’ll hang out in town for a couple of days as he is on Austin City Limits on October 7. He heads out West for a couple of dates, hitting Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle. Then he has the big one. He’s at Red Rocks on November 3.

He’s at Greenville Country Music Festival in South Carolina on November 5. And he wraps his year on November 11 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. But more dates are certainly coming if that new album is on the way. Check out everything on his schedule and get ticket information at his website.