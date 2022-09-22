Zach Williams Single Featuring Dolly Parton Goes Platinum

Congratulations to Zach Williams and Dolly Parton. Their single now is certified platinum.

Dolly posted the news on her Instagram page, Thursday. She shared a photo of herself with Williams along with the caption:

“‘There Was Jesus” just became a certified platinum single! Thank you Zach Williams, it was an honor being able to work on this with you.”

The Dolly Parton-Zach Williams tune is coming up on its three-year anniversary. Williams released the single, Oct. 3, 2019. And six weeks later, the two performed the song at the CMT Awards. It definitely was quite the show.

Dolly Parton definitely focused on her faith when she performed at the 2019 CMAs. She opened with “Faith,” a cover of the John Hiatt song. Then the group For King & Country joined Dolly on stage for their collaboration “God Only Knows.” The third part of the medley featured Parton and Williams. A gospel choir eventually joined them all on stage.

It also was one of the most celebrated gospel songs in the country. That’s evidenced by how many people bought or downloaded the record. Plus, the song won a Grammy in 2021 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. And it received Dove nominations for top song and Pop/Contemporary Recording/Song. The Dove awards represent the best in Christian music. The song hit No. 1 on two of three Billboard charts that track Christian music.

At a press event before the awards show, Dolly Parton said she intentionally focused her music on more uplifting topics.

“This world is just so dark and ugly and awful,” Dolly said. “I can’t believe how we just can’t have a little more light and a little more love.

“So I’m gonna try and make it my business to do more songs that are more uplifting. Not just all Christian-based songs, but songs that are just about better things, and have a little more light.”

Dolly Parton and Zach Williams perform at the 2019 CMA Awards. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Dolly Parton Told Zach Williams He Sounded Like Kenny Rogers

Williams pitched the song to Dolly. He conceded it was a longshot to get the country music superstar to be a part of new record. He had sentimental reasons for asking.

“I didn’t know Dolly personally,” Williams told Southern Exposure Magazine last year. “I obviously knew her music. My grandparents and mom and dad listened to her music. Originally, when I got the song back, we had a girl sing background vocals on it. The girl’s voice reminded me of Dolly Parton.”

And then Parton gave Williams the best sort of compliment. Williams, she said, sounded like Kenny Rogers, one of Dolly’s dearest friends and singing partners.

Williams added: “We shot for the moon, and she agreed to listen to the song. She said it was a godsend and championed it from day one.”

And now this godsend of a record is platinum, meaning it’s sold the equivalent of 1 million records. If you’d like to listen to this glorious Dolly Parton and Zach Williams collaboration, Outsider has you covered. Enjoy.