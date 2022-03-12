Country Singer Brad Martin Dies at 48

Country music singer Brad Martin dies at age 48. It’s reported that he died on Friday. No cause of death has been released. Now, the singer grew up in Ohio and had influences upon his own music from the likes of Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty. Years before Brad Martin dies, the singer signed a deal with Epic Records back in 2000. He had a debut album in 2002 titled Wings of a Honky-Tonk Angel. It achieved some success and hit the No. 34 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Brad Martin Dies At 48 Yars Old; Had Hit Single Reach No. 15

Oh, Martin also had a hit single titled Before I Knew Better that reached No. 15. Let’s take a look at his performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

Martin reportedly grew up in Ohio and learned how to play the guitar. Upon reaching his mid-20s, Brad Martin moved to Nashville in pursuit of his dreams. There were two other songs off that debut album that didn’t make the Top 40 at all. They were Rub Me the Right Way and Just Like Love. Above all, back in 2003, he also released another solo single titled One of Those Days and his Epic Records deal was done. We get more info from Taste of Country.

Brad Martin did join up with singer-songwriter John Ramey to form Martin Ramey. They signed up with Curb Records in 2008 and had one single release titled Twisted in 2010. Therefore, the duo would tour here and there at least through 2018.

Singer’s Other Songs Included ‘Wait,’ ‘That’s a Woman,’ ‘Run to Me’

Ramey went on Facebook and shared the news that country music singer Brad Martin dies. Therefore, Ramey writes: “I can’t believe I’m saying this.. My dear friend and music brother Brad Martin passed away this afternoon.. I am absolutely heartbroken. He’s in the hands of the Lord now. Rock on my brother!!! You were a great friend, true talent and it was an honor making music with you.”

Among the other songs that were credited to Brad Martin are Wait, That’s a Woman, Run to Me, The Fifth, Damn the Whiskey, and Completely. The genres that his music fell into include contemporary country, honky tonk, neo-traditionalist country, and progressive country. He was born on May 3, 1973, in Greenfield, Ohio.

