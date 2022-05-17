Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s David Crosby Announces He Has Retired From Touring: ‘I Don’t Have the Strength’

A high school journalism class broke a big music industry story. David Crosby is effectively retired from touring now that he’s 80. The singer is known for his work in Crosby Stills, and Nash, as well as the other makeups of the group that included Neil Young at times. It’s just a reality that he has come to face at this point in his life and career.

When he’s not playing music, the singer-songwriter is usually posting on Twitter and rating people’s hand-rolled joints. However, he took the time to sit down with a journalism class at Golden High School in Colorado. A simple question from a bright student triggered the response from the legendary artist.

“Are you going to tour anymore?” the future journalist asked.

“No,” Crosby announced. “I’m not, because I’m 80. It’s because I’m old. Being on a bus tour is a daunting task. It’s very hard. It takes it out of you.” The statement was rather nonchalant for a major career announcement like this. However, David Crosby, even if he’s retired, is going to do things his own way. Low key and calm, just like the music he’s made over the years.

Another big reason for retiring from touring is his health. COVID took a toll on the singer. “It has been awful. COVID is a very weird disease. It makes you feel absolutely freaking awful,” he explained. He went on, “It has been thoroughly unpleasant…it’s no fun at all. You want to avoid it if you possibly can.”

One thing that you can tell Crosby has, beyond his amazing musical talents, is his matter-of-fact attitude. He doesn’t sugarcoat things, and that’s why a high school journalism class, with simple but good questions, can pull such great quotes from the iconic artist.

David Crosby, Retired From Touring, Cranking Out Music

Another question to the retired David Crosby asked about his music production. In the last 6-7 years, the singer has really been putting out any and everything. Doing what he wants to do. He was blunt in his answer here as well, even a little macabre.

“I’ve been making records at a startling rate. I’ve made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out,” he admitted. “The reason being is that I’m gonna die. I mean, we all… everybody dies. I’m sure someone told you. And I want to crank out all the music I possibly can before I do. Now I’m 80 years old so I’m gonna die fairly soon. That’s how that works. And so I’m trying really hard to crank out as much music as I possibly can, as long as it’s really good… I have another one already in the can waiting.”

Always speaking the truth. Something that he’s done his entire life and career and will continue to do as he finishes his recording career. Looking forward to that next album.