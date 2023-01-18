‘Danger Zone’ Singer Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour to Wrap Up ‘Amazing Journey’

Legendary singer and musician Kenny Loggins is “headin’ into the twilight” as he announces his farewell tour wrapping up what he calls an “amazing journey.”

According to reports, the Danger Zone singer is hitting the road one last time. Loggins is planning his farewell tour which will include 12 performance dates all across the country per an update from PEOPLE,

In the announcement, Kenny Loggins acknowledges the “amazing journey” he has had as a performer during his prolific career. However, he is now hoping to wrap things up to spend more time at home.

This Isn’t An End To Kenny Loggins’s Successful Career – Just A “Halt” In “Major Touring”

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter announced the upcoming tour which he has appropriately dubbed the “This Is It!” tour. The performances will include 12 dates that will run from January through October, Kenny Loggins announces in a Twitter update.

#JustAnnounced #ThisIsIt The Final Tour 2023 with MORE DATES TO COME!! Visit https://t.co/cFDtgihASZ for details and stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/fUuZpqTdX7 — Kenny Loggins (@kennyloggins) January 17, 2023

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971,” Kenny Loggins shares in a statement per PEOPLE.

“I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins continues in his tour update.

“I don’t see this as the end of my professional career,” the singer adds, adding that it’s more of a “halt to the grind of major touring.”

Danger Zone Finds New Life When Top Gun Sequel Shattered 2021 Box Office Numbers

Kenny Loggins says that he has spent decades touring throughout his career. Now, the father of five says, he’s focused on having “more time at home.”

Some of the singer’s most prolific songs are tied to legendary films including the 1984 song Footloose which was featured in the hit Kevin Bacon film of the same name and Danger Zone which was featured in the 1986 Tom Cruise-led film Top Gun. Danger Zone found new life recently as it was once again the featured tune for Top Gun in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

The “This Is It!” Tour Will Include Some Fan-Favorite Tunes As Well As Some Of The Deep Cuts From The Singer’s Library

According to Kenny Loggins, this final tour will include songs that will “tell the story” of his career. From the biggest hits to the not-so-well-known tunes, Loggins’s farewell tour will encapsulate it all.

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Kenny Loggins relates.

“This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts,” he adds. Tickets for the “This Is It!” tour will go on sale Friday, January 20.