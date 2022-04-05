Darius Rucker Offers Alma Mater South Carolina Free Concert After Women’s Basketball Win

Following last year’s heartbreaking Final Four loss in the final seconds against Stanford, the South Carolina Gamecocks came back with a vengeance this season and won it all. The Lady Gamecocks cut down the nets on Sunday night as the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament champions after beating UConn easily 64-49. To top it all off, one of the university’s most famous alumnus, country star Darius Rucker, has offered to perform a free concert for the champs in the near future.

After the game on Sunday, reporter Mike Uva caught up with USC interim president Harris Pastides while on the court. Uva mentioned Darius Rucker offering to play a free concert for the Gamecocks to Pastides. The interim president is holding Rucker to it and amusingly wants to set something up right away.

It sounds like USC students and faculty might have quite the championship celebration on the way soon. If Pastides has his way, the whole school will be celebrating the women’s national championship on the Horseshoe, which is the main quad in the heart of USC’s historic campus.

“We’re gonna say that you said for free. We’re doing it on the Horseshoe. We want it right away,” Pastides said with a laugh to Uva.

Within only 15 minutes of Uva posting the clip of Pastides postgame comments, Darius Rucker responded on Twitter. “I’m in. Sooner the better!” the musician wrote back. Sounds like South Carolina has already booked their musical guest for their championship celebrations. And there’s not anyone more appropriate than Rucker who bleeds garnet and black.

Darius Rucker Concert Is a Promise He’s Glad to Keep

For a little more background on how the free Darius Rucker concert came about, it all started as the Lady Gamecocks were in the Final Four. The singer-songwriter grew up in Charleston, South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina in the ’80s. As a student at USC, he formed his original band, Hootie & the Blowfish, that hit it big in the ’90s. He’s been a diehard supporter of his school ever since and kept track of USC’s tournament run.

After South Carolina beat Louisville on Friday to reach their first championship game since 2017, Darius Rucker shared another message on Twitter. If the Gamecocks won their second national championship in school history, the musician would play a free concert.

“Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !!,” Rucker wrote on Twitter. “We got POY and COY. One more win and we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?!”

Of course, thousands of likes, comments, and retweets later, and everyone at USC seemed to be on board with the offer. The official USC women’s basketball account also retweeted Darius Rucker’s message. As already mentioned, it looks like the university’s interim president is making sure the musician follows through. But that won’t be an issue.

The “Wagon Wheel” singer has already made a similar promise in the past and came through on it. In 2017, Rucker performed a free concert in honor of USC’s football team in former head coach Will Muschamp’s first season. South Carolina students, faculty, and fans should keep an eye out for more info on the upcoming free concert. According to Rucker himself, it’s happening sooner rather than later.