Darius Rucker Returning to Ryman After Raising $400,000 For St. Jude’s Last Year

Good news, Darius Rucker fans. Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium announced on Tuesday (April 5th) that the singer and songwriter is returning to the venue after raising $400,000 for St. Jude through his last year’s show.

In a Twitter post, Ryman Auditorium declared, “Last year, Darius Rucker and friends threw a concert at the Ryman that raised over $400,000 for St. Jude. We’re thrilled to announce that he’s coming back on June 6th!”

The Ryman Auditorium crew also revealed that tickets for Darius Rucker’s upcoming event will go on sale this Friday (April 8th) at 10 a.m. central time. Darius Rucker also took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. “Year 13 of Darius and Friends is coming your way Monday, June 6th!”

Speaking about his return to the venue, Rucker shared, “I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude. This show is always a highlight of the year for me. Because it not only raises funds for a very important cause. But it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville. For a fun night of incredible music.”

Tickets for the event will start at $50 with VIP options up to $150. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday (April 6th).

Darius Rucker Opens Up About Visiting St. Jude in 2008

Prior to his show last year, Darius Rucker recalled going to St. Jude in 2008. “You see these kids who are sick, and they are so happy to be there,” Rucker tells the Tennessean. “Because their caregivers are so loving and giving to them. And then you find out that nobody ever gets a bill. That blew me away. I was just like, ‘We’ll figure out some way to help you guys as much as I can.’”

Darius Rucker also told Mainstreet Nashville that it was Dierks Bentley and Brad Paisley who first introduced him to St. Jude. “Dierks said he was going to St. Jude while we were in town. He invited me to go with him. And I was so moved by what we experienced. I had heard about the important work being done at St. Jude before. But to see it with my own eyes and to meet the people living and working there every day was incredibly impactful.”

Darius Rucker goes on to add that the overwhelming feeling at St. Jude being joy. “You’d think it would be a sad place. But it’s really full of hope. And the entire staff makes sure it’s an uplifting place for these kids to be.”

Among those who have joined Darius Rucker for the big event are Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Sheryl Crow, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Luke Bryan.