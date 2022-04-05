Darius Rucker Shows Off His New South Carolina Tattoo After the Women’s Basketball Championship

No one could or would ever say that Darius Rucker isn’t one of the biggest fans of the Gamecocks in the world. He’s such a huge fan, in fact, that the Medical University of South Carolina awarded him with an honorary doctorate!

But just in case anyone had any doubt, the country star took his fandom to the next level. Ahead of the Lady Gamecocks’ National Championship victory, Darius Rucker got a huge South Carolina tattoo on his arm.

In a celebratory Instagram post, Darius Rucker expressed his excitement for his favorite team while showing off his ink. “Congratulations to [the Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team] and Coach [Dawn Staley] for winning the National Championship!!” Rucker wrote. “You have made this Gamecock extremely happy. I will not miss another one. Keep being great y’all in sports but more importantly in life!!”

According to Rucker, this marks his second sports-themed tattoo. The first is a tribute to his second favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. “I have a Miami Dolphins tattoo on my body,” Darius Rucker told People. “Somewhere only my wife sees – the public will never see it. I got it when I was 22 and never looked back – I still love them! I can only say, it’s located below the Mason-Dixon line.”

It makes sense. Though he’s a massive Carolina Gamecocks fan, he did tell the entire world that the Dolphins make him cry via song.

Darius Rucker to Sport New Tattoo in Free Concert at South Carolina

With another National Championship to their name, South Carolina Gamecocks fans have a lot to be excited about. And it looks like they’re about to have even more, as Darius Rucker owes them a free concert!

Ahead of the Lady Gamecocks’ championship game against the Connecticut Huskies, Rucker took to Twitter to tease a free show on the Horseshoe, a U-shaped “quad” in the center of the historic USC campus.

“Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go [Gamecocks Women’s Basketball] and Dawn Staley!!” the country music star said. “We got POY and COY. One more win and [I] say we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?!”

Yeeeessssssss!!!!! Let’s go @GamecockWBB and @dawnstaley !! We got POY and COY. One more win and unsay we have a party on the Horseshoe. Free show for the Natty. What say u Gamecocks?!?!?!?! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 2, 2022

Well, the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies 64-49, so it’s time for Darius Rucker to follow through on that promise. Gamecocks fans agree, flooding the comments under the image of his South Carolina tattoo to remind Darius Rucker of the aforementioned concert.

“Time to tune up that guitar!!!!! For that concert!!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “So we all still doing the horseshoe. You still going to be there right?!?”