Darius Rucker Announces Summer Tour Dates With Ryan Hurd, Larry Fleet, and Others

Darius Rucker is kicking off a summer tour in June. And on Monday, he revealed some of the performers who will go along with him.

Rucker invited country music up and comers Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, and Tenille Townes to be his opening acts.

But first, look for this date — June 6th. That’s when Rucker will headline his special “Darius and Friends” benefit concert scheduled for Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It’ll serve as the unofficial kickoff to the week-long CMA Fest. Rucker’s concert raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Rucker is set for CMA Fest on June 9 and will perform at Nissan Stadium. And before he kicks off his own tour, Rucker joins Brooks & Dunn for their June 18th Reboot tour Nashville stop at Bridgestone Arena.

Darius Rucker Kicks Off Summer Tour June 23 in Ohio

On June 23, 24 and 25th, Tyler Booth joins Rucker for dates in Cleveland and Huber Heights, Ohio, and in Interlochen, Michigan. Booth also helps finish the final date Sept. 10 in Camdenton, Mo.

Tickets for most of the concert stops go on sale Friday (April 22).

The special guests switch out July 16 in Rogers, Ark. That’s when Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane join Rucker. Hurd is a singer-songwriter who also is married to country star Maren Morris. Shane’s most popular song, to date, is My Boy, which hit No. 1 on country music airplay.

Caylee Hammack joins Rucker July 22. She’s probably best known for her work with Miranda Lambert, Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Elle King on the song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” It won an ACM award for best musical event in 2020.

South Carolina Alum Celebrates National Title with Show This Sunday

First, Rucker will be giving a special show this Sunday in Columbia, S.C. Rucker, a huge cheerleader for his South Carolina Gamecocks, promised a concert for the students. And it all was contingent on whether the Gamecocks women’s basketball team won the NCAA title. They did. So Rucker is keeping his promise.

The school’s social media account announced the news last week. “The date is SET! We can’t wait to welcome Darius Rucker back home as we continue to celebrate our national champions, Gamecock women’s basketball!”

Rucker is one of South Carolina’s most prominent alums. And he’s so proud of his school that he got a tattoo to honor them. You can’t miss the new ink. It’s on his upper left arm, going from his shoulder almost down to his elbow. It’s his second, sports-themed tattoo. Rucker dedicated the sports tat to the Miami Dolphins. The ink is somewhere below the “Mason Dixon” line on Rucker’s body. He said only his wife can see it.





