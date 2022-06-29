Darius Rucker Wrote ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Because of the Miami Dolphins

Darius Rucker is a huge Miami Dolphins fan. It can be surprising to learn that some people thought he was singing about the underwater mammals in 1995. The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman joined “Huuuge Fan with Lachina Robinson” on SiriusXM and cleared it up.

“The inspiration behind Darius Rucker’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ was his favorite team losing? Talk about a huuuge fan,” the tweets, which included an audio clip, was captioned.

Wait a minute. People didn’t know that? In any case, for those that did, Darius Rucker also revealed the conversation about his favorite team that inspired him to write the hit.

“I used to get really upset when the Dolphins lost,” he said. “I used to get really, really mad, really upset. And I mean to tears, sometimes.”

A phone conversation with his mother set the song in motion. She called her son at college at a bad time and a global pop hit was born.

“One time my mom called me on a Sunday afternoon and I’m in my dorm room and the Dolphins are losing,” he said. “I’m in my bad mood and she’s talking to me and I’m being really short. Being a kind of jerk. And I sound like, you know, like I’m not happy on the other end. She must have looked up at the TV and saw that the Dolphins were losing. She said, ‘Boy, are you still this much of a baby? I can’t believe you cry because a team lost. Call me later.’ It was something like that.”

Rucker says that the Cracked Rear View hit was written soon after. He’s such a fan that he has a Dolphins logo tattooed on him.

Darius Rucker’s Debut Masterpiece

“Only Wanna Be With You” was the fourth track on Cracked Rear View. The album sold 21 million copies in the U.S. and remains one of the best-selling of all time. The track first appeared on the band’s EP, Kootchypop. It’s been around a while. That EP was released in 1993.

The track includes a lot of pop culture references. One is the Miami Dolphins.

“I still live and die when they win and lose,” Rucker said in the interview.

It also includes a name drop of the legendary Bob Dylan. Rucker used several lines of “Idiot Wind” from Tangled Up in Blue in his own lyrics. He used so much of the song that Dylan received a writing credit on the album.

The song is so iconic that it is reaching a new generation. Maybe that’s why people are confused about the Dolphins reference. Earlier this year, Post Malone shared a cover version, and Rucker loved it. Maybe Posty will follow Darius Rucker’s lead and make that country crossover.