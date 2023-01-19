David Crosby, Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dead at 81

Singer-songwriter and guitarist, David Crosby, who launched two iconic 60s rock bands, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. He was 81 years old, Variety reports.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

David Crosby catapulted to stardom as the guitarist and vocalist of The Byrds, a renowned folk-rock group from Los Angeles. This band fused together an unprecedented guitar sound with exquisite melodies between 1964 and 1968. During his four-year stint in the band, he sang on many smash hits such as “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”, which topped multiple charts worldwide.

Gene Clark, Rogen McGuinn, and Chris Hillman were all part of the groundbreaking The Byrds. They made a huge impact on the emerging folk-rock scene in Los Angeles that would ultimately shape country-rock music – represented by musicians like Eagles and Flying Burrito Brothers (that included Hillman). Although Crosby had many accomplishments with this group, his next venture was even more successful commercially speaking.

David Crosby enters his Crosby, Stills & Nash era

Collaborating with his neighboring Lauren Canyon friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, Crosby created the unforgettable American band known as “Crosby, Stills & Nash”. Their debut album in 1969 took a solid place on the Top 10 chart, presenting bewitching harmonies throughout its entirety. From “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” to “Marrakech Express”, this record was a massive success selling more than 4 million copies in America.

In 1970, Canadian expat and Buffalo Springfield alum Neil Young united with the now-quartet to produce three consecutive Billboard No. 1 albums: studio album Déjà Vu (1970), live set 4-Way Street (1971) and compilation So Far (1974). Their debut record is one of rock’s highly esteemed projects, birthing renowned songs such as “Teach Your Children,” “Ohio”, “Our House” and Mitchell’s song “Woodstock.” A fitting tribute to the group’s first tour was Joni Mitchell who opened their show.

Despite their heated internal conflicts, the bandmates of CSN&Y managed to stay together for decades and eventually reform in varying configurations. In 1971, Crosby launched his own solo career with the album If Only I Could Remember My Name, peaking at No. 12 on Billboard 200. As an independent duo, Nash & Crosby released two Top 10 albums from 1972 to 1975 before Whistling Down The Wire made its way into the Top 30 in 1976.

