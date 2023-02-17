David Crosby’s Powerful Final Words of Wisdom

David Crosby passed away last month after a long illness. However, he left some parting advice for music fans. In April 2019, David Crosby embarked on an unconventional journey becoming a columnist for Rolling Stone. His column, “Ask Croz”, featured him responding to readers’ queries that ran the gamut from a teenager’s apprehension of mortality to how best to partake in edibles. As such, the legendary singer-songwriter was able to offer his signature wisdom and insight while providing more than just musical advice.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Rolling Stone pointed out, “Sessions usually took place when he visited New York, but they slowed down during the pandemic. In the summer of 2021, a camera operator came to his house in Santa Ynez, California, with a fresh stack of questions. We didn’t know this would be our final opportunity to extract wisdom from the singer … But it was an incredible, hysterical session. These answers have never been seen before — consider them a parting gift from Croz.”

In his swan song column, Crosby delves into eight thought-provoking questions. A baby boomer reader named Richard concluded the column with a perplexing inquiry into how his generation had failed him. He dreamed of a world full of peace, love, and understanding once the Baby Boomers reached their positions as decision-makers. However, he feels it didn’t really turn out that way.“What the f-ck happened?”, he asked Crosby.

David Crosby advises a fan: ‘don’t lose your idealism’

Croz starts, “Well, I’ve asked myself the same thing. I’m an idealist. I wanted to think that we could do better. I think there is an innate goodness in human beings and that it’s natural for them to head that way.”

He adds, “We are trying to evolve as human beings to the point where we don’t have ego, and anger, and greed, and lust running our affairs. I don’t know if we’re going to make it. I believe that we will, but that’s mainly because I need to believe that we will to keep going.”

Crosby closes out his sentiments with an emotional push. “Whether that helps you or not, I don’t know. My suggestion is don’t lose your idealism. Just be patient and keep trying. If we quit trying, it all goes in the sh-tter.” Fitting parting advice from a music icon and that had done most everything.

David Crosby, who launched two iconic 60s rock bands, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, passed away on January 19th. He was 81 years old.

Crosby catapulted to stardom as the guitarist and vocalist of The Byrds, a renowned folk-rock group from Los Angeles. This band fused together an unprecedented guitar sound with exquisite melodies between 1964 and 1968. During his four-year stint in the band, he sang on many smash hits such as “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”, which topped multiple charts worldwide. Later, collaborating with his neighboring Lauren Canyon friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, Crosby created the unforgettable American band known as “Crosby, Stills & Nash”.