Dead & Company To Stop Touring After 2022: Report

The iconic music group Dead & Company is reportedly planning to officially stop touring after their 2022 summer tour concludes. This news comes following the group’s announcement of their 2022 tour dates.

According to Rolling Stone, Dead & Company was created in 2015 by three of the original “core four” members of Grateful Dead. They are Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. The only original core four member who didn’t join the new group was Phil Lesh. The trio joined forces with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti to create Dead & Company.

Sources confirmed to the media outlet that the summer 2022 tour would be Dead & Company’s final tour. However, the band’s management has not commented on the news. Most recently, the group toured last fall but Kreutzmann missed several dates due to non-COVID-19-related health issues. Kreutzmann also pulled out of the eventually canceled Playing in the Sand shows in Mexico. He said at the time it was health concerns related to his heart.

Tickets for Dead & Company’s upcoming 2022 summer tour went on sale on Friday (April 8th). The band is kicking off the tour in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium on June 11th. Other stops on the tour are Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California; Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado; and Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

John Mayer Previously Spoke About Joining Grateful Dead

During a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, John Mayer spoke about his interest in Grateful Dead. “This free expressive sort of spirit. I listen and I want to find a mix of that openness. I kind of want to go to [a show like a Dead] show. If it existed. But I wish there were tunes that I was familiar with.”

Mayer further said he wished he could have been the singer for the legendary rock band. “I wish I could have harmonies.”

In 2016, Mayer shared more details about joining Dead & Company. “These are the guys from The Dead. You get to hear the music and have the spirit of that music come alive in the summer with your friends. As much as I’m committed to making it work from the inside, I’m just excited to be there and in that spirit.”

Also speaking about Grateful Dead fans being highly protective of the group’s legacy, Mayer stated, “They guard the gate closely. I understood that from the beginning. I wanted to honorably introduce myself. And I got the sense that as hard as they guard the gate on the way, they defend you that hard once you’re through.”

In regards to his personal history with Grateful Dead, Mayer explained that he knew the group as a cultural assignment. “I didn’t know it as a musical thing.”