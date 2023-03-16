Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Attacked Outside of Fort Lauderdale Hotel

Rick Allen, the longtime one-armed drummer of legendary rock band Def Leppard, was reportedly attacked outside of a Ford Lauderdale hotel earlier this week.

According to TMZ, Allen was having a cigarette outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when he was sneak attacked by a teenager. Authorities revealed that the suspect, Max Hartley, had run towards the drummer at full speed, struck him, and knocked him backward. The attack caused Allen to fall to the ground, injuring his head.

After knocking Rick Allen to the ground, the teenager attacked a woman. She had come out of the hotel to help the Def Leppard bandmate. While she attempted to run back into the hotel, Hartley grabbed her. The teen then dragged her back to where the attack took place. He ended up fleeing to a nearby hotel. Luckily, he was eventually arrested for damaging several cars in a parking lot. Hartley was arrested for elder abuse, battery, and criminal mischief. However, he was eventually released after posting bail.

Rick Allen and Def Leppard were in South Florida to co-headline a Sunday concert with Mötley Crüe. The event is at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The drummer has been a member of Def Leppard since he was 15 years old. In 1984, his left arm was severed following a terrifying car crash. Although ducts were initially able to reattach the arm, they ended up having to amputate it because of an infection. Since then, he has used his right arm and both feet to continue to be the rock band’s drummer.

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Recently Said He Didn’t Want to Live After Losing HIs Arm in 1984

While speaking to Page Six in November 2022, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen opened up about his mental health struggles after losing his arm in 1984.

“I really didn’t want to behave and I felt very defeated,” Allen explained. He said he felt very awkward and self-conscious after the accident. The musician noted that his family, fans, and peers helped him through his struggles. “They all tried to help lift me and then I finally got it.”

Rick Allen further explained he got to a point where he realized he can continue on without his left arm. “It wasn’t until after the fact that I discovered the power of the human spirit and that’s what really propelled me to where I am now.”

Also opening up about using his experience to help others, Rick Allen spoke about being a co-founder of The Raven Drum Foundation. The organization helps veterans dealing with PTSD through alternative medical programs. This includes drumming circles. Allen explained he has witnessed the benefits of drumming for vets.

“The first thing any of us ever hears is our mother’s heartbeat so we’re rhythmic beings, it’s just a very ancient form, it immediately taps into healing,” Allen added. “It helps with the brain, it helps with the nervous system and it slows down the respiratory system, it’s something that is beneficial on many many levels.”