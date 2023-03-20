Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Breaks Silence After Brutal Assault

Less than a week after he was brutally attacked outside a South Florida hotel, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen breaks his silence about the ordeal.

On Sunday (March 19th), Allen released a statement to ABC News about what happened following Mötley Crüe. He thanked everyone for supporting him during this pretty rough situation. “Your love and prayers are truly helping,” he addressed his supporters. The long-time Def Leppard bandmate stated that his wife, Lauren Monroe, was thankfully not with him at the time of the assault. “We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space.”

Rick Allen and his wife Lauren are now asking everyone to join them in their effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. “We understand his act of violence can be triggering for so many people,” he continued. “To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

While outside smoking a cigarette, Rick Allen was viciously attacked and ended up with a head injury. The attacker then went after a woman who came outside the hotel to help Allen before taking off to a nearby hotel.

Authorities Arrest Ohio Teen For Attacking Rick Allen Outside Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale

Following the attack on Rick Allen, Fort Lauderdale authorities arrested Ohio teenager, Max Hartley, in connection to the incident.

As previously reported, Hartley was caught shortly after Allen and the woman were attacked. He was charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult. He was eventually released after posting bail. It was noted that Hartley was in Florida for a spring break trip at the time of the incident.

ABC News also revealed that Hartley began hitting and dragging the woman who attempted to help Allen by the hair. He surprised Allen by running full speed from behind and threw the drummer to the ground.

Sam Halpern, Hartley’s attorney spoke to the Miami Herald about the incident. “He’s an extremely sweet young man, Halpern said about Hartley. He’s never been in trouble with the law before.”

Halpern also said that Hartley was regarded highly by close family and friends for years. He was described as an all-around athlete in high school before going to college. He played football, rugby, and recreational league basketball.

The Miami Herald also reports that authorities caught Hartley after he attempted a restaurant’s window by throwing chairs. One 9-1-1 caller stated that Hartley seemed “very highly intoxicated” at the time.