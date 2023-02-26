Def Leppard Frontman Joe Elliott Hospitalized in Colombia, Per Reports

Def Leppard’s lead singer, Joe Elliott, was reportedly hospitalized before performing in Bogota, Colombia on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to reports.

Several Columbian publications, including EE, announced the news saying that the 63-year-old was treated for dyspnea, or shortness of breath. Doctors released him before his scheduled concert, and after the band caught wind that Elliot’s emergency visit went viral, they shared via social media that the frontman was healthy and would take the stage as scheduled.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“BOGOTA – the show is still on for tonight at Parque Simon Bolivar!” Def Leppard wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “We’re ready to rock and roll with the fans in Colombia,”

Following the initial update, Elliot recorded an Instagram message and detailed his situation further. Apparently, his health scare was a symptom of altitude sickness, and he is fully recovered.

“Mini captain’s log, February 25th, 2023, Bogota, Columbia.” Elliot began while standing in front of the concert venue.

“5:20 pm, we’re on at 8. So, I’m alive and well—a little woozy—I’ll be honest. Moderate-to-severe altitude sickness. I would hate to know what ‘severe’ altitude sickness [is]. I wouldn’t wanna wish it on my worst enemy. But here I am. So I’ll put everybody at rest. Apparently, the Internet lit up, so I’m here to put everybody that cares about it minds at rest. I’m here, and we’re going on at 8 p.m.”

Def Leppard Will Continue World Tour

Bogota sits 8,675 feet above sea level and is actually well known for giving visitors a taste of altitude sickness. People suffering from it can experience nausea, dizziness, and confusion along with shortness of breath, and it can be a life-threatening situation if not treated, according to Cleveland Clinic.

“Altitude sickness is real, man. I’ve had it a couple times,” a fan commented under the video. “It’s crazy how sensitive the brain is to any change in oxygen levels.”

“Thank God!” wrote another. “All I could find online was in Spanish and I was using translate on google. Thank you for putting this message out. Godspeed and stay healthy!”

Fortunately, Def Leppard did end up taking the stage and performed without a hitch.

The band was playing in Columbia as part of the Def Leppard and Motley Crew World Tour and will make a stop in Lima, Peru on Tuesday before heading into the United States and finally concluding the tour in Europe.