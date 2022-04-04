Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Festival Is Coming Back ‘Bigger and Better’ to Colorado: How to Get Tickets

After postponing his Seven Peaks Festival for 2 years due to COVID-19, Dierks Bentley is back and ready to rock. But, now the music festival is going to be in a different location. In the past, the Seven Peaks Festival was held in Buena Vista, Colorado. Now, the festival is moving to Villa Grove, Colorado.

The event takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2nd to the 4th. Bentley made the announcement on April 4 alongside Live Nation. “I can’t overstate how much it means to be able to say that Seven Peaks is officially coming back,” he said. “We found the perfect new location for the festival in Villa Grove. Everyone knows how much I love Colorado and how important it was for me to find a home for this one-of-a-kind event that encompasses all the magic of the beauty of the state.”

He continued, “This year’s line-up is so good; I can’t wait to share what we have planned for this year’s festival in the coming days.” No official line-up has been announced yet, but we assume that Dierks Bentley is headlining. The announcement also said to keep an eye out for more news on April 13. Hopefully, we’ll get the full line-up then, and details on how to buy tickets. Keep an eye on the website on that day.

The Seven Peaks Festival started in 2018 in Buena Vista, Colorado; past artists who joined Bentley were Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, and Travis Tritt. Along with the festival, Dierks Bentley is also gearing up for his Beers On Me Tour from June 3 to September 11. Additionally, he’s been working on a new album for the past two years.

Dierks Bentley was on tour already recently, and in late March announced that he’s going back on the road in the summer. That would account for the June tour dates. Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning are joining him on tour as well.

He shared the news with fans on Twitter, writing, “I can finally share with you all that the #BeersOnMe tour is going to keep going! This summer I’m going on the road with @AshleyMcBryde and @Travis_Denning. Fans get first dips on tickets starting tomorrow morning [March 22] at 10am.”

In addition to a new leg of his tour, Dierks Bentley has also been working on his 10th studio album. He previously spoke about the choice to relocate to Tennessee in order to get the right vibe for the album. This project has been in the works for two years, but something wasn’t working; Bentley realized it was the location.

“Location has always been such a big part of my album-making process,” he said. “I don’t know why that is. Certainly with ‘The Mountain’ and Colorado and this one. You know it’s funny, I kinda wanted to write something with Tennessee-ish kinda vibes. I didn’t really feel it, you can’t fake that. This is my third attempt to make the album. Really moving back here… this last fall… I changed where I lived in the city, I live closer to downtown now. Have a great little neighborhood I live in I think that’s a big part of it.”