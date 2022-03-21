Dierks Bentley Adds Dates To ‘Beers on Me’ Tour With Ashley McBryde, Travis Denning

Country singer Dierks Bentley announced his hitting the road for another leg of his “Beers on Me” tour, along with a few special guests.

“I can finally share with you all that the #BeersOnMe tour is going to keep going!” tweeted Bentley. “This summer I’m going on the road with @AshleyMcBryde and @Travis_Denning. Fans get first dips on tickets starting tomorrow morning at 10am.”

The singer also added a feel-good video showcasing highlights from his previous concerts. Ashley McBryde has a few popular songs under her belt, including “One Night Standards”, while Travis Denning is primarily known for the hit single “After a Few.” Additionally, McBride first gained traction after receiving attention from Eric Church.

Dierks Bentley Discusses New Album

In addition to going on tour, Dierks Bentley also recorded his tenth studio album. For this project, he chose to relocate to Tennessee so he could get the right vibe for his music. He began working on the album two years before his latest tour. However, he realized that what he was doing wasn’t working.

“Location has always been such a big part of my album-making process,” the singer said. “I don’t know why that is. Certainly with The Mountain and Colorado and this one. You know it’s funny, I kinda wanted to write something with Tennessee-ish kinda vibes. I didn’t really feel it, you can’t fake that. This is my third attempt to make the album. Really moving back here… this last fall… I changed where I lived in the city, I live closer to downtown now. Have a great little neighborhood I live in I think that’s a big part of it.”

Bentley also wanted to channel a little bit of old-school country into his work. Where better than Tennessee to do that?

“Why I first came out here is a love for great country music,” Bentley then explained. “Alan Jackson, Clint Black, and Dwight Yoakam, and the early bluegrass sounds I got into and were a big part of my records.”

Where to See Dierks Bentley on Tour

Bentley certainly keeps busy between recording and touring–something his fans are likely grateful for.

Moreover, upcoming dates for Bentley’s tour include:

June Dates: 3: WILMINGTON, NC | RIVERFRONT PARK AMPHITHEATER 4: ALPHARETTA, GA. | AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE 10: ORANGE BEACH, AL | THE WHARF AMPHITHEATER

11: HUNTSVILLE, AL | ORION AMPHITHEATER 23: BANGOR, ME. | MINE SAVINGS AMPHITHEATER 24: MANSFIELD, MA | XFINITY CENTER

25: HARTFORD, CT | XFINITY THEATRE July Dates: 8: DARIEN, NY. | DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATER 9: COLUMBIA, MD**. | MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

14: CHARLESTON, SC | CREDIT ONE STADIUM 15: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA | VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER 28: CONCORD, CA | CONCORD PAVILION

29: SACRAMENTO, CA | TOYOTA AMPHITHEATRE 30: STATELINE, NV** | LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS August Dates: 4: ROGERS, AR | WALMART AMP 5: DALLAS, TX*. | DOS EQUIS PAVILION 6: WICHITA, KS. | INTRUST BANK ARENA 13: SCRANTON, PA. | THE PAVILION AT MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

18: ESTERO, FL. | HERTZ ARENA 19: WEST PALM BEACH, FL | THINK FINANCIAL AMPHITHEATRE 20: TAMPA, FL | MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

26: NASHVILLE, TN** | BRIDGESTONE ARENA 28: JACKSONVILLE, FL | DAILY’S PLACE September Dates: 10: BILLINGS, MT^ | FIRST INTERSTATE ARENA

11: MISSOULA, MT. | ADAMS CENTER



•PRESALES FOR THE AUG. 5 DALLAS, TX SHOW WILL BEGIN TUESDAY, APRIL 5

•SHOWS ALREADY ON SALE. VIP UPGRADES WILL BE AVAILABLE 3/22.

SHOWS ALREADY ON SALE. NO VIP UPGRADES AVAILABLE. Dierks Bentley

Fans still hoping to get tickets can do so over at www.dierks.com/beers-on-me-tour.