Dierks Bentley, Bobby Bare, and Connie Smith Inducted Into Music City Walk of Fame

The Music City Walk of Fame got a new batch of inductees on April 6th.

Though it was a cold and rainy day in downtown Nashville, fans and lawmakers still gathered around to watch as four singing and songwriting greats added their names to the legendary Tenessee sidewalk today. It was the first ceremony since COVID hit in early 2020.

At a Glance

The Music City Walk of Fame held its first induction ceremony since the COVID pandemic today

Inductees included country singers Dierks Bentley and Connie Smith

Marty Stuart, Clint Black, and Buddy Cannon welcomed the newcomers to the sidewalk

The Music City Hall of Fame Welcomed its First Batch of Artists Since 2020

The special honorees were Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith, Bobby Bare, and Keb’ Mo’. And WSM Radio’s Bill Cody served as Master of Ceremonies.

Singer-songwriter and 2009 inductee Marty Stuart welcomed both Bentley and Smith into the group of artists commemorated on the sidewalk.

Platinum record-selling Bentley, who is Stuart’s “good friend” took the stage and shared that he wasn’t even a fan of country music when he was a kid growing up in Arizona. It wasn’t until he was nearly out of high school that he realized the genre was something special. And Marty Stuart was actually one of the artists who changed his mind.

“When I was 17, my buddy played me two songs. One was Hank Jr’s Man to Man, which totally blew all the circuits in my brain. And the other was Marty Stuart’s That’s Country,” Bentley shared.

Connie Smith got a Music City Walk of Fame Welcome From her Husband

Connie Smith got a very special welcome from Stuart, who also happens to be her husband, when he gave an emotional speech about her impact on the music industry.

“This lady has sung her way into the hearts of millions,” he said. “And not until she gets to heaven will she ever know how many lives she’s touched. I think she’s one of the greatest singers we’ve ever had, or ever will have.”

Smith has been singing for over five decades now. And she made history when her song Once a Day “became the first-ever debut single by a female country artist to reach No. 1.”

Buddy Cannon had the honor of announcing fellow songwriter Bobby Bare into the club. During his speech, Cannon mentioned Bare’s efforts to discover some of the best singers to grace Music City, such as Waylon Jennings.

And with that, he read a letter handwritten by Willie Nelson.

“I’m glad my good friend Bobby Bare is going into the Music City Walk of Fame,” it read. “No one deserves it more. Congratulations, Bare!”

And finally Clint Black gave some words for Americana and blues artist Keb’ Mo.’ Mo’ is a 5 time Grammy winner who has been invited to play in world-famous venues such as Carnegie Hall to the White House.

“I’m very grateful to be here. And Nashville to me is not necessarily country music because I’m not a country music artist. But it’s a beautiful community of artists and songwriters, people who make music and do great things. That’s how I see it.”