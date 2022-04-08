Dierks Bentley Brings His Family Along to Receive His Star on Nashville’s Walk of Fame

Dierks Bentley is a proud man after receiving a spot on the coveted Nashville Walk of Fame. But what made the experience most special was being surrounded by his family and fans.

When the Beers on Me singer headed to the ceremony on April 5th, he had his wife, three children, and mother in tow. They stood by with smiles as he gave a speech to fans and local politicians. And they were also on hand to give hugs after the main event.

Once all the excitement was over, Bentley took to Instagram to thank everyone for supporting him throughout his illustrious career.

“Very honored to receive my own star on Nashville’s Walk of Fame and to share the moment with Connie Smith, Bobby Bare, and Keb’ Mo’. Thanks, @billcodywsm and @martystuart for the intro. And thanks Mom for flying out!” he captioned with a series of pics from the day. “Great to see some friends and long time fans there too.”

In the snapshots, Dierks Bentley showcased all of the highlights from the ceremony. He captured a few moments on the star with his wife and children, took some selfies with his adoring fans, and caught some portraits of the people who helped welcome him to the club.

Dierks Bentley Wouldn’t Have Made it to the Nashville Walk of Fame Without the Inspiration of Marty Stuart

2009 Walk of Famer Marty Stuart had the honor of inducting Dierks Bentley into the hall of fame. As he shared during the event, he and Bentley have forged a friendship over the years. So introducing him to the crowd was uniquely special and emotional.

And interestingly, Bentley felt the same as Stuart, but not just because of their friendship. As he shared during his own speech, the fellow singer and songwriter played a role in Bentley’s choice to get into the country music industry.

When the 46-year old superstar was growing up in Arizona, he wasn’t even a fan of the genre. It wasn’t until he was almost grown that he became a fan. And it was a Marty Stuart tune that opened his eyes.

“When I was 17, my buddy played me two songs. One was Hank Jr’s Man to Man, which totally blew all the circuits in my brain. And the other was Marty Stuart’s That’s Country,” Bentley said.

Dierks Bentley wasn’t the only person of the hour, though. The Music City Hall of Fame also recognized fellow country singer Connie Smith, songwriter Bobby Bare, and blues artist Keb’ Mo.’