Dierks Bentley Drops Series of Snaps From ‘Always Fun’ Show at Houston Rodeo

Country singer Dierks Bentley endured the time of his life performing at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in front of a sold-out crowd.

In a recent Instagram post, the 46-year-old singer shared a series of pictures detailing his southern-themed weekend. His caption read, “It’s always fun to play @rodeohouston, felt good to be back…”

But Bentley wasn’t the only one to take the stage that night. It was 13-year-old daughter Evie’s time to shine when she performed a cover of ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin.” During the performance, Bentley’s oldest daughter joined him on stage for a special father-daughter moment. The teenager clearly shares her father’s talent with how she belted out the lyrics to ZZ Top.

“That’s my daughter, Evie, she’s going to help me out on this one, give her a Texas-sized welcome,” Dierks Bentley told the crowd at the Houston rodeo.

Fans in the comments shared their feelings on the show as many of them attended.

“It was awesome! It was a different perspective for sure-not being right next to the stage – but it allowed us to appreciate the whole show environment! And the music was, as always!” One fan exclaimed.

Dierks Bentley and Daughter Evie Talk About Performing Together

According to Music Mayhem Magazine, before he took the stage, Bentley and his daughter spoke with Mark and Jay O’Shea from RODEOHOUSTON Unplugged.

“I have, it’s huge,” Evie replied when O’Shea asked if she saw the stage yet. She then gushed over how excited she was to get to perform with her father on the star-shaped stage. Her proud father hinted at his daughter performing a famous rock song.

“She’s going to get up there and sing with us at the end, we’re thinking about doing one for a legendary Texas rock band,” Bentley said before the concert. “So, well keep that a surprise, but, yeah I think we’ll do something together.”

But this wasn’t the first time the father and daughter performed onstage together. Last summer, the “I’ll Be The Moon” singer spoke with Good Morning America about Evie’s musical talents.

“Evie’s got a pretty special voice right now,” Bentley said. “We don’t really practice or rehearse a bunch or probably do all the stuff we should do. She’s just a kid and I like her doing kid stuff, but she’s got a great voice and stage presence, so she’ll jump out on stage sometimes and sing in front of 15,000 people. I’m more nervous than she is. She’s kind of a natural at it and it’s a special thing to get to share together.”

With the talent Dierks Bentley and Evie share, we couldn’t be more excited to find out that the rest of the family has in store!