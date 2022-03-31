dierks-bentley-goes-full-alan-jackson-debuting-new-mustache

It looks like Dierks Bentley is trying to do his best Alan Jackson impersonation with his newest choice of facial hair. On his Instagram, the Beers on Me singer showed off a new mustache that fans have been reacting to for almost an entire day now. When you trim up the beard and facial hair, it’s alright to leave a little line up above the lip every now and again.

He had been letting his hair and beard grow a bit. However, that’s all over now. With his smartphone from 2013 in his hand, the singer snapped a pic and shared it for all to see. “Did a little spring cleaning,” Bentley said.

The Beers on a Plane singer has been rediscovering his love for Nashville in the last year. He is still working on getting this next new album out, and getting back to Music City has been a big part of that. At this point, he has so much time invested in the album he wants to make it just right. So, it might be a long wait, but it should be well worth it in the end.

Dierks Bentley, before his Alan Jackson facial hair tribute, has played a few big shows already this year. He rocked the stage at Nissan Stadium with Miranda Lambert as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. Of course, he returned to the Houston Rodeo and absolutely killed it. The rodeo was back in a big way this year and Bentley was a massive part of that.

Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour is just around the corner, by the way. He made some big additions recently.

Dierks Bentley Ready to Take Mustache on Tour

If you were already excited about the Beers on Me Tour, then you are going to be really excited about the latest news. Bentley knows just about everyone in the business, so you never know who is going to join him on stage or on tour. His latest additions for the year include shows with Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning.

McBryde was recently featured on The Marty Smith Podcast, so make sure to give that a listen. However, this summer she will join forces with Bentley as they hit the road. Those tickets are already on sale and fans are going to be buying them up quickly.

It really seems that McBryde is getting some traction in recent days. She has been playing shows with a lot of big names like Luke Combs, Eric Church, and more. Bentley and his fans are going to help that momentum keep going with these new shows on the schedule. This is going to be a fun tour and there will be a lot of special guests along the way.