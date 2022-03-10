Dierks Bentley to Headline Legends Concert Before Indy 500

Country superstar Dierks Bentley will headline the upcoming Legends Day Concert that takes place before the Indianapolis 500. He’ll perform on stage along with openers Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael.

This year, the Legends Concert won’t take place on the Firestone Stage at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Instead, the concert will occur in downtown Indy. Dierks Bentley will headline at the TCU Amphitehaer in White River State Park on Saturday, May 28. The show kicks off with McBryde and Carmichael at 7 p.m. EST.

Hundreds of thousands of fans will pour into the IMS located in Speedway, Indiana, the next day on May 29. That’s partially why the event runners decided to move the Legends Day Concert downtown the night before.

“Concerts on the days leading up to Race Day help build the tremendous energy that our community brings to the green flag,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “Hosting the Firestone Legends Day Concert downtown will further integrate our city into the weekend. And make for a great Saturday evening under the lights of downtown in a fantastic, newly renovated venue.”

Boles added, “It also allows us to make sure we will have the Indianapolis Motor Speedway properly prepared to host over 300,000 fans beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Plus, Dierks Bentley can perform and headline for a bigger audience that’s not just racing fans. Anyone can come down to White River State Park to partake in the Indy 500 festivities.

Indianapolis Excited to Host Dierks Bentley as He Headlines Legends Concert

In the same statement, the executive director of White River State Park Development Commission Jake Oakman also spoke about Dierks Bentley performing downtown.

“White River State Park is excited to host the Firestone Legends Day Concert at our new TCU Amphitheater,” Oakman said. “The new concert venue is the perfect stage for the world-class entertainment that has long been associated with Race Weekend. White River State Park and Live Nation are looking forward to welcoming race fans from all over the world to this May tradition in downtown Indianapolis.”

And this year, the Indy 500 will certainly be explosive. This is the first year since the pandemic started that the IMS will really open its doors.

“We’re excited to bring more of the Indy 500 weekend excitement downtown,” Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy, said. “As we welcome the Firestone Legends Day Concert to the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in the heart of the city. Extending the footprint for May events beyond the Indianapolis Motor Speedway provides more opportunities for visitors and locals alike to get in on the action and excitement leading up to the largest single-day sporting event in the world.”