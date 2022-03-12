Dierks Bentley Teases His Upcoming Houston Rodeo Performance: ‘Can’t Wait’

Y’all, it’s been a little bit since Dierks Bentley played the Houston Rodeo and he’s happy to make his return to the stage tomorrow.

Bentley is one of those guys that finds the fun and the party in everything. The last time he was at the Houston Rodeo, his hair was cut short. While there have been more changes than just the length of the singer’s mane, he is ready to bring it again.

Check out this hype video that Bentley posted on Twitter and if you’re going to be near Houston, TX, try and pick yourself up a ticket or two before they are all sold out. There aren’t many more left.

Houston… been awhile since we’ve been back… I can’t wait for tomorrow night! Only a few tickets are left, get ‘em while you can.. @RODEOHOUSTON https://t.co/NLEhxFtgD0 pic.twitter.com/eVAHzTv0v2 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 12, 2022

If you’re a fan of Bentley and that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will. He’s all about having a good time, putting on a show, and there’s no better place to do that than the rodeo. The song in the video, Gone, was released in the winter of 2020. It’s the perfect song to ring in his return to the stage in Houston.

Dierks Bentley and the Houston Rodeo just seem like a good fit. I’m sure if he plays, ‘Beers On Me’ that crowd is going to get plenty rowdy. And, look, we love seeing him take the stage and perform live. However, one thing that fans have been dying for is the release of his new album. It’s been a long time coming just like this return performance in Houston.

There is a high bar for the singer to compete with. Acts like Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi have had sold-out shows and rocked the stage. Will this be another?

Dierks Bentley Returns to the Houston Rodeo with Big Shows on the Horizon

This year, Dierks Bentley isn’t just returning to the Houston Rodeo, he has a slate of big shows on his schedule. He recently played a show with Miranda Lambert in Nashville as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. Then, of course, the return to the rodeo. However, it has also been announced as a performer for the Indy 500.

Along with Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael, Bentley will play the Legends Concert in downtown Indianapolis before the big race. Bentley is set to be the headliner at the TCU Amphitheater. That show is planned for May 28 ahead of the May 29 race day. There are few venues in racing better than the Indy 500 and Bentley is going to be part of that atmosphere and energy.

With things opening up and mandates falling away, Bentley seems poised to make a big impact in 2022. It has been a long time since March 2020. So, this seems like a time for big shows, some new music, and hopefully, the release of that new album any time now. Can’t wait!