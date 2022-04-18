Dierks Bentley Toasts Breland and Hardy as ‘Beers on Me’ Becomes 21st No. 1 Hit

Pop a top. Dierks Bentley scored another chart-topping single as “Beers on Me” ascended to No. 1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay chart this week. The aptly-named tune is Dierks’ 21st No. 1 single on the country music charts. The Arizona native co-penned the song with Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, Ross Copperman, Breland, and Hardy. In addition, Breland and Hardy lent their vocals to the track, as the three singers traded verses about brushing off a long week with good company and cold brews.

“From start to finish, this song was a true collaboration, and to do it with Breland and Hardy really means a lot,” said Dierks Bentley. “They both bring something that’s so needed in country music right now and can’t thank the fans and country radio enough for embracing this one. I’m lucky to have gotten a chance to work with these two. And it’s cool to be able to celebrate Breland’s first number one song—as an artist and songwriter—with him.”

‘Beers’ & Buds

“Beers on Me” was started on a writers’ retreat in Telluride, Colorado, during the pandemic quarantine. Later, it was finished back in Nashville with both Breland and Hardy contributing as writers. The track was produced by Dierks and Ross Copperman. “Beers on Me” is the second single from Dierks’ upcoming 10th studio album, following his 20th chart-topper, “Gone.”

“Hardy threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, ‘I wish I could buy all my fans a beer,'” said Dierks. “After the year we’ve all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, ‘Hey, we all got some problems but we’re going to forget about them for a little while…the beers are on me.’ I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn’t be more proud to have him and Hardy on this song with me.”

Toast to the Tour

Dierks’ new chart-topping single lent its name to his Beers on Me Tour, which he kicked off during the summer of 2021 with support from Riley Green, Parker McCollum, and Mitchel Tenpenny. Bentley will launch a new leg of the tour in May. Kicking off on May 27, the new leg of the tour will feature more than 30 dates through September. Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning will serve as support.

“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” said Dierks. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet. And this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers on Me Tour.”

In addition, Dierks’ Seven Peaks Music Festival will take place Labor Day weekend (Sept. 2-4) in Villa Grove, Colorado. Performers include Morgan Wallen, Old Crow Medicine Show, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, and more.