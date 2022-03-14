Dolly Parton Bows Out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: ‘Don’t Feel That I Have Earned That Right’

In a move no one saw coming, country music icon Dolly Parton announced she is bowing out of the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Dolly Parton confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday (March 14th). “Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me. So I must respectfully bow out.”

Dolly Parton goes on to write that she hopes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand her decision and will be willing to consider her another time. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll album at some point in the future. Which I have always wanted to do!”

The country singer further proclaims that her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, is a total rock ’n’ roll freak. He has always encouraged her to do a rock ’n’ roll album. “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

As previously reported, Dolly Parton is already inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Kennedy Center. She is also a member of the Grande Ole Opry and holds 10 Grammys. She is a CMA Lifetime Achievement Award winner as well. If she was chosen, Dolly Parton would not have been the first non-rock to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2021, Jay-Z was inducted. He is also the sixth rapper to make the cut.

Dolly Parton Previously Stated She was ‘Floored’ By Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

During a recent interview with Billboard, Dolly Parton shared her thoughts on being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I’ve never thought of myself as being rock and roll in any sense of the word. But I guess they judge it on the music and the influence certain songs have had. And I guess I’ve had songs with other people in that realm. But I don’t know how they judge that.”

Dolly Parton goes on to say that if she does get the nomination, she was planning to release a rock ’n’ album. “I’ll immediately, next year, have to put out a great rock and roll album. Which I’ve wanted to do for years, like a Linda Ronstadt or Heart kind of thing,” she admitted. ” So this may have been just a God-wink for me to go ahead and do that. It’s just nice to be nominated.”

Among those nominated for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are Beck, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Rage Against the Machine, and Lionel Richie.