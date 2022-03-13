Dolly Parton Celebrates Debut of ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ Documentary at SXSW

What a way to make a living! Country music icon Dolly Parton celebrates a big moment as the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 premieres at the SXSW Film Festival. The documentary brings back what we love most about the 1980 comedy film starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin. From the memorable music hits featured in the film to the all-star cast, the brand-new documentary takes us back through it all!

On Sunday, March 13, the country music superstar took to Twitter to share her excitement as the documentary premiered at the popular SXSW Film Festival. Even after all these years, the cutting-edge cult classic comedy is still massively relevant. And, Dolly Parton notes, she was excited to reconnect with her costars.

“So great to team up with my friends Jane and Lily again,” the country music singer says in the Sunday afternoon tweet.

“and yes, I’m still working 9 to 5,” Parton jokes in her message; adding a winky-face emoji.

So great to team up with my friends Jane and Lily again, and yes, I’m still working 9 to 5 😉 Go check out the documentary today at @sxsw to hear some familiar songs and more! #SXSWFilm pic.twitter.com/w1bXkHl1tK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 13, 2022

The country music superstar then tells her fans to take a peek at the Still Working 9 to 5 documentary film. And, if we do, Dolly Parton notes, we will likely get to hear some very familiar tunes. As well as a few new features not included in the original 1980 film.

“Go check out the documentary today at @sxsw,” Parton writes in the tweet. “To hear some familiar songs and more!”

It’s Been 40 Years Since Dolly Parton And Her Co-Stars Worked ‘9-5’ Exploring Inequality In the Workplace

The recently released documentary film, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival celebrates the cult-classic comedy film 9 to 5. There were plenty of laughs as Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda lit up the screen in the 1980 film. However, the overall message of the film remains far from comedic.

As Still Working 9 to 5 mentions, the popular film’s comedic tone resonated with its audience while also communicating a message that remained largely unheard at the time – women’s equality in the workplace. A description of the documentary notes that the 1980 film highlighted a “feminist message was being rejected by the general population.”

‘Still Working 9-5’ Brings Some OG ‘9-5’ Faces To the Screen, As Well As Some New – But Still Familiar – Ones

Still Working 9 to 5 brings the film’s stars back together again. This includes Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman. The documentary also features appearances by Rita Moreno who starred in the brief television series inspired by the film; as well as Allison Janney who stars in the broadway version of 9 to 5.

Additionally, the Still Working 9 to 5 documentary will offer a new take on the film’s unforgettable theme song. The original version was performed solely by Dolly Parton. The new version of the popular hit, however, partners the country music superstar with another big name in showbusiness – Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson, of course, previously performed a cover of the original tune in 2019 while promoting her award-winning daytime talk show.