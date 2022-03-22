Dolly Parton Congratulates James Patterson on ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Becoming NYT Best Seller

Dolly Parton is a true Jill of all trades, and every single venture she tackles, she slays. She is a 12-time Grammy-winning singer, and her acting chops have been nominated for two Oscars. She also designs clothes, concocts perfumes, and runs an amusement park. And as of this month, Dolly Parton can add one more thing to her list of achievements—she’s now has a book on the NYT best seller list.

But to get there, so enlisted the help of James Paterson, who has already penned an astonishing 114 best sellers. And today on Instagram, the new author made sure to thank him for all his help.

“Writing a book with my buddy, @JamesPattersonBooks, was a dream come true,” she wrote alongside a portrait of the scribing duo. ” Having it become a New York Times best seller is even more than I ever dreamed of. Just goes to show you if you reach for the stars… you just might catch one or two. Thanks, James. You’re the best, and congratulations!”

The New NYT Best Seller is a Thriller About the Reality of the Country Music Industry

The book, titled Run, Rose, Run, is a thriller about an aspiring singer-songwriter named AnnieLee Keyes.

“Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her,” the synopsis reads. “She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.“

Run, Rose, Run is a “cautionary tale,” about the ugliness and ruthlessness of the music industry that comes from situations Dolly Parton has faced throughout her own career.

“You see all that. All the managers, people that will rip you off, they try to steal your songs, they’ll con you, they’ll do whatever. I have seen it all,” she told CBS News.

The project came to be after Parton heard that Paterson had always dreamed of partnering with her on a novel. Since the singer is always up for a challenge, she thought she’d give it a try. And because the two have so much in common, they finished the book way ahead of schedule.

“He just seemed like a new old friend,” Partson said during an SXSW appearance. “Pretty much we’re both crazy. We’ve got a warped sense of humor. And we’re both creative. So we got the job done in short order.”

“We both grew up in small towns, smaller than usual,” Paterson added. “And I consider it a blessing that I still look at the world as though I was the kid in that town. So now, I’m here with Dolly Parton. Holy sh—!”