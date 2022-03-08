Dolly Parton Dedicates 2022 ACM Awards To ‘Brothers and Sisters in Ukraine’

Country music icon Dolly Parton dedicated the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night to the people of Ukraine. She is serving as one of the show’s co-hosts alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

That’s right, Outsiders! The 2022 ACM Awards are here and we couldn’t be more excited. The show has made its way back to Las Vegas where it’s normally held and there was a live audience and everything. Things are finally getting back to normal. But before all of the country music stars in attendance could have their moment, co-host Dolly Parton had an important message to share.

Dolly Parton Takes a ‘Serious Moment’ at ACM Awards for Ukraine

Are you are a longtime fan of Dolly Parton? If so, then you know that she is not usually one to share her political beliefs. She has never publicly identified as a Democrat or a Republican and she always avoids conversations where politics are involved. Back in 2019 on Dolly Parton’s America, the “Jolene” singer explained herself saying, “I have too many fans on both sides of the fence. Of course, I have my opinion, but I learned years ago to keep my mouth shut about things.”

Dolly Parton even said on stage that she would rather pass a kidney stone than get political at an award show. However, it’s clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is weighing heavy on her mind. That’s why despite usually staying quiet, Parton made the decision to dedicate this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards Show to “our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

“I do want us before we start all our fun to take a serious moment,” Dolly Parton said in her opening statement. “I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them? And pray for peace around this crazy ‘ole world.”

Her message earned a big round of applause from everyone at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In addition, Old Dominion’s frontman Matthew Ramsey echoed the words from Dolly Parton about Ukraine. He gave an acceptance speech after the band won its fifth consecutive Group of the Year award.

“I’m so thankful that Dolly said what she said because I was feeling a little bit strange,” Ramsey said. “Because we’re in this beautiful bubble here where every person whose name is mentioned tonight has fought for their dreams but people are fighting for their lives right now.”