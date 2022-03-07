Dolly Parton Describes Team Up With James Patterson as ‘Magical’

The legendary Dolly Parton puts so much passion into every project she takes on. She paved the way for female country singers and carved her own iconic path to success. And at 76, she’s not done yet. The singer recently teamed up with author James Patterson for something really special – and she calls the collaboration ‘magical.’

According to the Star Tribune, Parton and Patterson are working on a fictional book “Run, Rose, Run.” The story follows a young country hopeful as she follows her dreams in Nashville. Along the way, she befriends a retired country star who gives her advice about the industry. The story takes a look at the darker side of the music business, especially for a young woman. But the collaboration with Patterson has been incredibly meaningful for Parton.

The novel also pairs with Parton’s album of the same name which includes 12 new songs. Parton says that Patterson helped with ideas and themes for the work.

“He’d give me ideas for the songs. I gave him ideas that he expanded on for the characters and incorporated in the book,” says Parton, whose “Run, Rose, Run” album includes 12 new songs. “So it really was a magical team.”

Patterson as an author has his own successful career, Writing a mix of thrillers, biographies and other historical work, he’s also been a fan of Dolly Parton and her dedication to literacy programs. When the two initially met, it just felt right.

“We liked each other right away. And we kind of made the deal right there — no lawyers. We didn’t want anybody in the way,” Patterson said.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s Novel Backstory

And while “Run, Rose, Run’s” country music mentor has a more cynical view of the Nashville music scene, warning the young talent to get out as fast as she can, Parton says she isn’t anything like the character.

“I would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their dream,” Parton says. “I would just say, ‘If you’re dead serious about what you’re doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You’ve got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise, but don’t ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.’ That’s where Ruthanna and I differ. I would never tell a young person not to follow their dream because I would crush somebody. Even if they weren’t that talented, I wouldn’t tell them that.”

The pair’s novel comes out this week and it’s already a bestseller on Amazon’s list. And while this is the first collaboration between Dolly Parton and James Patterson, we’re guessing it may not be their last.