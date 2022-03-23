Dolly Parton ‘Excited and Honored’ to Work With Reese Witherspoon’s Production Company for ‘Run, Rose, Run’

This collaboration between Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon is such good synergy.

After all, Parton, the music icon, is joining forces with Witherspoon, who won an Academy Award for portraying a country star, in a movie.

Here’s what’s happening. Parton and James Patterson released their book, “Run, Rose, Run” earlier this month. Parton’s first novel already has hit the top of the New York Times best seller charts. Parton also released an album to accompany the book, which is all about an aspiring country singer/songwriter who is hiding a big secret.

And there will be a movie. That’s where Witherspoon comes in. Witherspoon no longer just acts. She owns a production company called Hello Sunshine. And Witherspoon will be producing Dolly’s movie.

Parton posted a photo of herself and Patterson on her Instagram page. And the caption was to celebrate the new partnership with Witherspoon on “Run, Rose, Run.”

Dolly Parton wrote: “I’m proud, excited and honored to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie ‘Run, Rose, Run’ from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team!”

It’s Perfect: Reese Witherspoon Joining Forces with Dolly Parton

Witherspoon seems to be the perfect collaborator. After all, she knows the country music business. Witherspoon took six months of voice lessons so that she could best portray June Carter Cash. Witherspoon won an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Walk the Line. So yes, she did her own singing in the movie about the early relationship of life Johnny Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash.

Here’s what Witherspoon had to say about working with Parton:

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” Witherspoon said. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time.”

Witherspoon continued: “Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down.

“I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton also will act in the movie. So far, Witherspoon is only listed as a producer. But she’s been behind-the-scenes in several hit movies and TV shows, including Wild, Gone Girl, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show.