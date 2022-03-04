Dolly Parton to Give Look at ‘Dark Side’ of Music Industry in New Novel

Following the release of her album Run, Rose, Run, country legend Dolly Parton is opening up about her new music and the upcoming novel.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning reporter Lee Cowan, Dolly Parton, who teamed up with writer James Patterson for the novel, revealed that Run, Rose, Run exposes the “dark side” of the music industry. “It shows a lot of the dark side of that. People that have been in it, like me, you know that. Because you lived it.”

Country superstar @DollyParton and prolific bestseller @JP_Books have teamed up on a new thriller. Set in Nashville, “Run Rose Run” tells the story of a country singer who finds out the music industry can be just as heartbreaking as the secret she’s carrying. This #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DTdthvjTjy — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 4, 2022

When asked if she experienced some of the “dark side” of the music industry that the new novel points out, Parton admitted, “Oh, yeah. You see that. All the managers that – people that will rip you off. They try to steal your songs. They’ll con you. They’ll do whatever. I have seen it all.”

Parton goes on to say that she is hoping to get the play the character when she and Patterson do a movie of the book. “Which we hope to do. At some point,” she added.

According to the novel’s website, Run, Rose, Run is described as a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run. She is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. “Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Run, Rose, Run is currently available in pre-sale. The book’s release date is March 7th. However, the accompanying album by Dolly Parton is now available.

Dolly Parton Shares More Details About Teaming Up With James Patterson on the ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Project

In a February 2022 interview, Dolly Parton spoke about her collaboration with James Patterson and what drew them both to the project. “James Patterson, as we all know, is one of the greatest writers of all time. I was honestly kinda floored. And flustered. When James asked me to work with him.”

Dolly Parton goes on to recall her first impression of Patterson and how she felt working alongside the author. “You know how you just know if a person feels right? You just get a feeling or something sort of aura about everybody. I thought, ‘He’s so relaxed. So smart. So at peace, so in control of who he is.’ And I felt there was no BS about him. Even though he is fun and has a crazy sense of humor like me. So we have really wound up being good friends. I am sure we’ll always be in touch long after this book.”