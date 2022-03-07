Dolly Parton Is Still Taken Back by the Success of Her Career

A legend among legends, they just don’t make ’em like country music superstar and national treasure Dolly Parton anymore. At the age of 76, Parton is as relevant and vibrant as she has always been and will take on a big job later tonight (Monday). The music business icon will host the 57th annual ACM Awards show and is thrilled to be a part of it.

Dolly Parton is one of the most successful figures the entertainment industry has ever seen. She admits that sometimes she needs a moment to catch he breath sometimes. But she is in super high demand these days and having a moment of peace isn’t all that common. In a recent interview, she ponders how her own immense success came about and has lasted for more than a half-century.

“I often go into my museum in Dollywood, you know, because I’m in the mood to be there or we’re in there doing something or putting something new in. And I look at all that stuff and think ‘When, how did that happen?'” she says. “I shake my head when I see, like a documentary or something. I think how did I do all that, how did I get all that done.”

Dolly Parton famously spent her youth living in an East Tennessee cabin. She calls Sevier County home and is where her world-class theme park, Dollywood, resides. The singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist is the perfect example of following your dreams.

“I would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their dream,” she says. “If you’re dead serious about what you’re doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You’ve got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise, but don’t ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.”

Dolly Parton Set to Host ACM Awards Show Tonight

Hosting a live award show is a tough task for anyone but Dolly Parton is up for the challenge. Her level of excitement for the hosting gig is very high and promises the audience should expect a wonderful show. Speaking to Billboard recently, Parton breaks down she enjoys hosting award shows.

“I like doing that because I like the audience, and I know that somebody needs to keep the show running, and I feel like I’m OK at that kind of thing,” she says. “I’ve been on stage for all my life and so I’m never scared of that part. You just hope you get your cues. And I’ve also made as much success out of my failures because if I mess up, there’s nothing you can do about it. You don’t break down and cry about it. You just kind of make that part of the show. It’s an honor to be asked to host.”

You can live stream the ACM Awards show tonight on Amazon Prime.