Dolly Parton Jokes She’d Rather ‘Pass a Kidney Stone’ Than Get Political at ACM Awards 2022

Country music icon Dolly Parton is famously candid with her fans; however, there was one line she wouldn’t cross at the ACM Awards. The singer did not want the event, which aired Monday, to turn into a political affair.

Dolly Refuses to Pick Sides

At the start of the show, Parton likened getting political at the ACM Awards to “[passing] a kidney stone.” She then maintained her signature brand of lighthearted humor throughout the show, with one notable exception. Parton dedicated the show to the Ukraine, saying: “I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?”

Additionally, Parton has a history of keeping her political opinions private. As far back as the 1970s, the singer told Playboy of her aversion to giving out her opinions: “As far as gettin’ politically involved, it’s like bein’ denominations. If you’re a Democrat, the Republicans hate you; if you’re a member of one church, then the other ones hate you. Every denomination thinks they’re the only ones gettin’ to heaven and they feel sorry for the other denominations. We can all get there if we work right.”

More recently, Parton echoed her past statements. Not only does she not want to polarize her fans, but she feels that it is important to be “responsible for anything you say and do.”

However, Parton did reveal that she bears all in her music. “In my songwriting, I’ve never shied away from what is going on in the world,” Parton wrote in Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. “I don’t voice issues publicly, myself. But in my songs, I can write about whatever I feel. That’s what I’m about. I can say what I need to say without having to march in the streets or make big public statements. I express in my own way what I believe other people need to hear and might not be able to write about their feelings.”

Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards

As for the awards show, Parton’s hosting gig was a sight to behold. From a performance alongside Kelsea Ballerini to a beautiful tribute from Kelly Clarkson, the “Jolene” singer was on fire. Clarkson sang “I Will Always Love You,” which Parton wrote for manager Porter Wagoner. Additionally, the song received further acclaim when the late Whitney Houston covered the song.

“Oh, my gosh. That is so great. I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight,” Parton said after Clarkson’s performance. “She’d be proud of that. I was backstage trying not to cry my fake eyelashes off.”

Fans looking for a recap of Dolly Parton hosting the ACM Awards can tune into Amazon Prime, where the livestream of the event remains available.