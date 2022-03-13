Dolly Parton ‘Loved’ This New Movie About a Dolly Parton Impersonator at SXSW

Dolly Parton has nothing but respect for one of her fellow movie impersonators.

Certainly, we’ve seen no shortage of Dolly impersonators over the years, flocking to places like Vegas to show off their uncanny resemblance to the Queen of Country.

Recently, a brand new indie film called “Seriously Red” came out that centers around a realtor that decides to pursue a career as a Dolly Parton impersonator instead. Krew Boylan stars as the Parton impersonator and the movie also features Rose Byrne, Daniel Webber, Celeste Barber, and Bobby Cannavale.

I just loved #SeriouslyRed! The film is a wonderful tribute to being the best version of yourself. Its worldwide premiere is tonight at @sxsw! Y’all go see it now ❤️ @Dollhouse_AU #SXSWFilm pic.twitter.com/5OPa7uSfXX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 13, 2022

So far, it has praise from the highest place — Dolly Parton herself. She wrote about the movie on her Twitter account. She said, “I just loved #SeriouslyRed! The film is a wonderful tribute to being the best version of yourself. Its worldwide premiere is tonight at @sxsw! Y’all go see it now.”

The movie is a nominee at the SXSW Film Festival. It is up for the Narrative Feature award for Gracie Otto, the director of the film. Some of her other work includes “Three Blind Mice,” “The Last Impresario,” and “Tango Trois.”

Now, Dolly Parton has all her devoted fans looking forward to seeing this indie film production.

This isn’t the first time Dolly Parton’s life has ventured to the big screen. The most notable is her collaboration called “Dolly Parton: Here I Am.” This is a documentary on Netflix that focuses on the career of the infamous singer and the people who helped shape her musical journey over the years. It’s an inspiring look at one of the most popular music icons of our generation.

Not to mention, Parton has gotten into filmmaking a bit herself. She appeared in movies like “Steel Magnolias,” “Christmas on the Square,” and “Joyful Noise.” She also contributed music to the 2018 film “Dumplin,'” which she also serves as the film’s true inspiration.

Dolly Parton and Beyoncé?

Dolly Parton seems to be everyone’s biggest cheerleader. She is always encouraging people to take on her classic tunes. For example, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus once covered her famous “Jolene” song a couple of years ago.

Now, Parton wants Beyoncé to cover the track as well.

Parton recently appeared on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” to promote their new thriller book “Rune, Rose, Run.” While discussing this, Parton happened to share her love for the popular “Lemonade” singer.

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music. I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney (Houston) did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene,'” Parton said while on the show.

Given Beyoncé’s amazing vocal range and her pop-R&B influences, “Jolene” would certainly get a masterful reimagination. Now, Beyoncé is aware of Parton’s wish and only time will tell if she takes on the 1973 hit.