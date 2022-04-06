Dolly Parton’s Old Home Being Used as Wedding Venue for Couples Affected by Wildfires Near Great Smoky Mountains National Park

This could be the most Dolly Parton-inspired thing ever — if Tennessee wildfires destroyed your wedding venue, come on over for a free ceremony.

Dolly’s old house, the one her parents bought in the early 1980s, now is an events venue. Parton sold the property and it’s known as Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging. It’s in Sevierville, Tenn.

Any couple whose wedding venue was destroyed or damaged due to the wildfires in and around the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can get married at Dolly’s former home. Available dates are from April 1 through May 1. This lodge requires proof that your venue burned to be eligible for the free space.

Although Dolly Parton doesn’t own the property anymore, the country music legend definitely inspired the idea to help those impacted by the wildfires.

“Everybody loves Dolly for a reason,” venue owner Mike Whitcomb told a Fox affiliate. “It’s not by chance. (And) it’s not just her skills. It’s her humanity, her kindness, her beauty.”

“I wanted to make sure, from my perspective and our family’s perspective, that we can add our voice to that,” he continued.

Wildfires Damaged at Least 300 Structures

A brush fire got out of control last week, leading to massive wildfires. And high winds pushed the flames. All total, the wildfires damaged at least 300 structures. The blaze began in the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley. It eventually consumed more than 3,700 acres.

Dolly Parton tweeted about the wildfires last week. She wrote:

“I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire.

“I know there are some folks who have been affected, and I hope that you will join me in saying a prayer for them. During this time, I’ve also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there.”

Parton’s parents — Lee and Avie Lee — bought the home and land in 1984. Parton took ownership of the home in 2003 after both her parents died. A family friend bought the property. Then Whitcomb purchased it earlier this year.

Red Top Mountain Lodging features three bedrooms, with 2.5 bathrooms. There is a large dining room and the home features porches. So there’s plenty of space to sit and talk to family and friends.

The wedding venue is the old white barn.