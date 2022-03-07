Dolly Parton Opens Up About Fights With Porter Wagoner

Decades after Porter Wagoner sued her for $3 million over breach of contract, Dolly Parton opens up about the fights she had with the late country music singer.

While promoting her new book Run Rose Run, Dolly Parton spoke about the fights she had with Porter Wagoner. “Oh God, I used to fight all the time with Porter Wagoner. We were known for, you know, for our disagreements. But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I [also] had always wanted to be my own star. And I said that at the start. I didn’t want to be just a girl singer in somebody else’s group.”

Dolly Parton goes on to declare that she would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their own dreams. “I would just say, ‘if you’re dead serious about what you’re doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You’ve got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise. But don’t ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.’”

Despite their arguments and the lawsuit, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner resolved their issues. Wagoner passed away in 2007 at the age of 80 from lung cancer. Parton was by his side alongside his family at the time of his death. The late singer’s funeral was held at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 1st of that year. He was buried at the Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery located in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton Admits That Even She Struggles to Keep Up With Her Own Fame

While chatting about her own stardom, Dolly Parton states that she struggles to keep up with her own fame. “I often go into my museum in Dollywood. You know, because I’m in the mood to be there or we’re in there doing something or putting something new in. And I look at all that stuff and think, ‘When, how did that happen?’ I shake my head when I see, like a documentary or something. I think how did I do all that. How did I get all that done?”

Upon discussing her new book, which includes an album that has 12 new songs, Dolly Parton revealed more details about her collaboration with best-selling author, James Patterson., “He’d give me ideas for the songs. I gave him ideas that he expanded on for the characters and incorporated in the book. So, it really was a magical team.”

Patterson also said that he contacted Dolly Parton’s team to work on the project. “We liked each other right away, and we kind of made the deal right there. No lawyers. We didn’t want anybody in the way.”

Run Rose Run made its official debut on Monday (March 7th).