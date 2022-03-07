Dolly Parton Opens Up About Maintaining Level of Privacy

Country music icon Dolly Parton discussed how she keeps her privacy despite being an international celebrity. The singer’s personal life is famously just that–personal.

Dolly Parton Discusses Offstage Privacy

In a special episode of The Kelleigh Banner Show, Parton explained the lengths she goes to maintain her privacy.

“My mama told me when I was young: ‘always keep something back for you. You can give what you’ve got to give, but don’t give it all away. Always keep something for you,'” she said. “And I’ve known to do that, I think, because God has directed. I pray that, also. That God will give me enough to share and enough to spare when it comes to my money, but also to myself. Let me share everything I can, but let me keep me.”

https://twitter.com/TODAYshow/status/1500829481665183755?s=20&t=tqtJjoWlJnweiaREzdAyHw

She then added: “I’ve known how to keep my husband private. It’s just natural to me to protect the things and the people I love and to protect my own privacy.”

Parton married Carl Thomas Dean in 1966, and they’ve been together ever since. Even so, Dean is notoriously private. He is seldom seen in public, but Parton maintains that they are happy. She often mentions him in interviews, and the two sound genuinely in love.

“We still have our little times, like in the springtime when the first yellow daffodils come out,” Parton once said of their relationship. “Even if there’s still some snow around it, my husband always brings me a bouquet. And he’ll usually write me a little poem. Which to me, that’s priceless. That’s like a date in itself.”

Dolly Parton Reveals Her Daily Routine

While she is a superstar, Parton enjoys having quiet moments in her life as well. In fact, that’s why she likes to wake up as early as three in the morning some days. Parton revealed that this early morning alone time is essential.

“Well, I’ve always been an early riser. Sometimes I go to bed real early but even when I don’t, I’m usually up early because I love my mornings,” the “Jolene” singer explained. “I love it when everything is quiet and all the energy around me, or in the world, is calm, I feel that I have better communication with God in the mornings. I do my best thinking, planning, praying, and getting ready for the day at that time. It’s just a really good time. And once I’ve done my reading, meditation, or whatever, it’s a good time to start cooking.”

Even Dolly Parton needs her quiet time–something we can all understand.