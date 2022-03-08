Dolly Parton Opens Up About Potential Collaboration With Hip Hop Icon

Two of the most iconic women in music could be joining forces soon. Recently, country music superstar and longtime humanitarian Dolly Parton announced that she would like to explore a collaboration with hip hop sensation Cardi B. It’s an unlikely collaboration we never knew we needed. But now, it’s something we must have. And the sooner the better!

In a recent interview with E! News Daily Pop, Dolly Parton suggests that she would love to team up with the hip hop bombshell. Parton praised the award-winning rapper noting that if Cardi B is willing, she would be all for the two performers coming together for a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

“She’s a character,” the country music superstar says of the “Be Careful” singer.

“She’s an original,” Dolly Parton adds of Cardi B, noting that if the Bronx-raised entertainer is up for a collab project, she would certainly consider it.

“I might if she’s willing,” the “Jolene” singer says.

Dolly Parton Shines At the ACM Awards

On Monday evening, Dolly Parton hosted the annual ACM Awards where she shined, as she always does. During the evening, Dolly Parton performed alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

The country music icon was also honored for her impeccable career as former American Idol winner and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson performed a rendition of the 9-5 star’s “I Will Always Love You”. A song that found new life in the 1990s when the late Whitney Houston covered the song for the soundtrack to The Bodyguard; a film in which Houston starred with Kevin Costner.

“Oh, my gosh,” Dolly Parton gushed of Kelly Clarkson’s AMC Awards performance.

“That is so great,” the country music superstar continues. “I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight.”

Parton adds that she was moved to tears by Clarkson’s performance. Well, she mentioned it in a way only the bubbly country singer can… with an adorable joke.

“She’d be proud of that,” Parton said. “I was backstage trying not to cry my fake eyelashes off.”

A Night of Music, Not Politics

When Dolly Parton first took the stage Monday evening March 7 for her ACM Awards hosting gig, she quickly made it clear that she was there for the fun and celebration – not for a political stage. In fact, the star notes at the top of the awards show, getting political that evening would be like “(passing) a kidney stone.” However, the star did make one brief exception to this rule when she dedicated the special to the people of Ukraine.

“Why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?” the host says as she opened the show.

The ACM host notes at the top of the event that she wanted everyone to “send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”