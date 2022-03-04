Dolly Parton Reflects on the Legacy of ‘9 to 5’ Song and Movie

Over 40 years ago, Dolly Parton released her hit song “9 to 5” for the comedy film of the same name. Alongside Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin, Dolly Parton played a working woman who lived out her fantasy of getting even with the sexist boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The song “9 to 5” served as the centerpiece of the film’s soundtrack, as well as Parton’s newest album at the time, 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dolly Parton reflected on both the album and the movie, and their lasting impact on the world at large. Parton says, “Well, that song means a lot. That movie and that song really put me way up there at that time.”

The message of ‘9 to 5’ still holds true today, and @DollyParton is proud of the lasting legacy of her hit song and movie. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/U7746fxqZ6 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

“I was beginning to become, you know, pretty popular,” Parton continues. “But after that movie and that song came out, it really helped a lot in my career. I have a lot of appreciation for the movie, Jane Fonda, Lilly [Tomlin], and for the song, too.”

Though the movie and song are just plain fun to enjoy, they also had a lasting impact on the way the country views women in the workplace. The country icon says, “Then the fact that it brought attention to all us gals asking for equal pay for equal work. And it’s done a lot of good, but we’ve got some more to go.”

‘9 to 5’ Star Dolly Parton Inspires Epic New NASCAR Paint Scheme

Dolly Parton might have risen to fame decades ago, but she continues to inspire fans both young and old to this day. When ‘9 to 5’ hit the big screen, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wouldn’t be alive for another decade. But that doesn’t stop him from enjoying the Queen of Country. He’s such a big Dolly Parton fan, in fact, he put her face on his race car for the ACM Awards.

Bringing the country music party to the track in Vegas #ACMawards



Oh, and @DollyParton, we hope you don’t mind coming along for the ride 😉 pic.twitter.com/MrU2Oaaf8K — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) March 3, 2022

Country music and NASCAR are never too far away from each other, and both the ACM Awards and the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube will take place in Vegas in the coming days.

After a few days of racing on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the action will shift to the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, where country music fans will celebrate the world’s best singers and performers. If, like Luke Combs (and the Outsider crew), you believe that NASCAR and country music just go together, you have an exciting weekend ahead of you!